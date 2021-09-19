Registration was successful!
International

Biden Administration Worried High-Level UN Meetings Will Become COVID-19 'Superspreader' - Report
2021-09-19T02:25+0000
2021-09-19T02:25+0000
us
manhattan
un general assembly
covid-19
biden administration
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083151060_0:244:3113:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc4e4f8f845e80753672d3fdecc0b2a.jpg
The current US administration on Friday expressed its concern about the UN General Assembly event, saying it could boost the spread of COVID-19, as many world leaders are expected to join the session.The Assembly will continue until 27 September. High-level meetings with the participation of world leaders, alongside government and ministry heads will begin Tuesday, 21 September. The representative from the Maldives, who served as the country's foreign minister, Abdullah Shahid, will act as chairman of the General Assembly.Earlier, New York authorities required all attendants entering the General Assembly Hall to provide vaccination certificates.
02:25 GMT 19.09.2021
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, US, September 21, 2020
Alexandra Kashirina
The 76th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday in New York City, with 83 country leaders attending a major international event, that was held last year virtually, due to the ongoing global pandemic.
The current US administration on Friday expressed its concern about the UN General Assembly event, saying it could boost the spread of COVID-19, as many world leaders are expected to join the session.

"We are concerned about the U.N. event being a superspreader event, and that we need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a superspreader event," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden's UN Ambassador, cited by CBS News.

The Assembly will continue until 27 September. High-level meetings with the participation of world leaders, alongside government and ministry heads will begin Tuesday, 21 September. The representative from the Maldives, who served as the country's foreign minister, Abdullah Shahid, will act as chairman of the General Assembly.
Earlier, New York authorities required all attendants entering the General Assembly Hall to provide vaccination certificates.
