Biden Administration Worried High-Level UN Meetings Will Become COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ - Report

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday in New York City, with 83 country leaders attending a major international event, that was held last year virtually, due to the ongoing global pandemic.
"We are concerned about the U.N. event being a superspreader event, and that we need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a superspreader event," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden's UN Ambassador, cited by CBS News.
The Assembly will continue until 27 September. High-level meetings with the participation of world leaders, alongside government and ministry heads will begin Tuesday, 21 September. The representative from the Maldives, who served as the country's foreign minister, Abdullah Shahid, will act as chairman of the General Assembly.