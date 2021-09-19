800+ Naked Swimmers Celebrate Approach of England's Autumn Equinox
17:03 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 19.09.2021)
© REUTERS / SCOTT HEPPELL SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Participants in the annual North East Skinny Dip walk the beach in Druridge Bay, Britain, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
The annual skinny dipping event is being held on the last Sunday before the autumn equinox that is going to occur on Wednesday 22 September.
Several hundred people in England shed their clothes and went for a skinny dip in the North Sea to mark the coming of the autumn equinox, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, the ninth annual North-East Skinny Dip was held on the morning of 19 September in Druridge Bay in Northumberland, with more than 800 men and women “of all ages” participating.
"Everything was spectacular and it all went swimmingly. We had at least 820 dippers although the final number has yet to be announced,” said Jax Higginson, the event’s organiser. "Everybody just rocks up, does their thing and takes the risk and creates a unique experience."
Before the dip itself, the participants were entertained by a "fire-eating dancer" as they gathered on the beach.
The skinny dip is held annually on the last Sunday before the autumn equinox that is going to occur on Wednesday 22 September.
"There are a few reasons for doing it when we do - one because we like to celebrate the transition from summer to winter and appreciating the summer we've had and welcoming the winter," Higginson explained. "The other reason is because the water is warmer, you don't want to leave it too long."
The newspaper also notes that the skinny dip event accepts donations and raises money for a mental health charity, MIND.