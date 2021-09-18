https://sputniknews.com/20210918/why-did-the-us-ditch-its-european-allies-in-favour-of-uk-and-australia-to-wrangle-with-china-1089190353.html

Why Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?

Why Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?

Why the US Ditched Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?

2021-09-18T16:38+0000

2021-09-18T16:38+0000

2021-09-18T16:38+0000

europe

us

asia & pacific

opinion

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089111015_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7352d705479474021123c1328d06d733.jpg

The announcement of a new security agreement between the US, UK, and Australia this week came as a surprise – both for the countries' close allies, and for China, which is believed to be one if not the main targets of the new "alliance", dubbed AUKUS.The emergence of the new security pact sparked an array of questions, ranging from how it will affect the political and security landscape in the Indo-Pacific, where it will operate, to why its creation was kept secret from EU countries and how they will react to AUKUS' creation.What are the US' Goals for Establishing AUKUS?In the official declaration, AUKUS members claim that the newly forged security alliance was created to address "rapidly evolving threats" and made no mention of any specific countries that will be targeted. However, there are not many security "threats" (at least perceived as such by the member-states) in the area where AUKUS will operate.The US designated China as one of its near-peer potential adversaries not long ago and made no secret of resources freed up following the troubled Afghanistan withdrawal being redirected to the Asia-Pacific region.Washington has disagreements with Beijing, including the row over the disputed South China Sea and US routine military patrols in the area, which is deemed by China as its territorial waters. Now that the White House has redirected its attention to the Asia-Pacific region, away from Afghanistan, it will need a base of operations, with Australia being the most convenient one to reduce the costs, Dr Chang Ching, research fellow at the Taiwan-based Society for Strategic Studies, says.Another sign suggesting AUKUS will be targeting primarily China is the fact that the US has been trying to build alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior associate professor at the International Christian University in Tokyo and a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, Dr Stephen Nagy says. This process has intensified ever since President Joe Biden entered the White House, he notes.According to him, the US pursues goals of preventing Beijing from establishing hegemony in the region via a variety of strategies: from cementing military presence in the coastal waters to building a massive intercontinental trade route.The US wants to challenge China's alleged ambitions for hegemony in the Indo-Pacific from a position of coordinated strength and diplomatic unity, and hence created a new security pact, Dr Stephen Nagy argued.Why Did the UK and Australia Join AUKUS?The US is going to be the driving force of the new security pact and the UK was invited only because its presence in AUKUS "cannot be avoided", Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, suggests. However, unlike London, Canberra's presence in a security agreement was absolutely needed for the US to move its weaponry, the analyst notes.Australia was also interested in joining this alliance as its relations with China have deteriorated sharply over the past year, Hugues Eudeline, former submarine captain and China expert, says. The two countries engaged in a tariff war after Canberra demanded an investigation into COVID-19's origins on Chinese territory.The AUKUS deal, however, will equip the Australian Navy with more than just torpedoes – instead of diesel-electric submarines ordered from France, Canberra is going to get nuclear-powered ones from the US. These subs have greater strategic and tactical manoeuvrability compared to conventional ones, Eudeline says. The ex-captain notes that Australia setting its gaze on nuclear submarines indicates a departure from the country’s longstanding position on the issue, likely prompted by a shift in public opinion.Why Was No EU Country Invited to AUKUS?One of the most contentious aspects of the new security pact is the absence of any members of the European Union. The US never even discussed AUKUS with its EU allies, resulting in an unpleasant surprise for the French defence industry. As a result, France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia, while the EU renewed talks about a European army as a way to get more military independence from NATO.The exclusion of EU states from AUKUS was a logical step on the part of the US, Paolo Raffone, believes. According to him, these countries, France included, play only a minor role in NATO's operations. However, not all countries seem to be content with this.European countries have a limited capability to deploy their military forces to such a distant region as the Indo-Pacific, Raffone says. France has its interests in the region, such as its exclaves in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, former submarine captain Hugues Eudeline indicates, adding that regardless of this, Paris has a weak military presence there, partly due to logistics issues.The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/china-may-direct-its-nuclear-missiles-towards-australia-as-aukus-serves-us-demands---report-1089177795.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-will-boost-military-presence-in-australia-as-china-slams-irresponsible-aukus-pact-1089147118.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/france-recalls-ambassadors-from-us-australia-for-consultations-over-aukus-alliance-1089169534.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

europe, us, asia & pacific, opinion, aukus