When Trump Asked Obama About His 'Biggest Mistake', POTUS 44 'Couldn't Think of Anything': Book
Back in 2017, when then-President-elect Donald Trump asked outgoing Barack Obama about his "biggest mistake" in the Oval Office, the 44th POTUS did not give him a proper answer.Trump, apparently, did not insist, as he changed the subject and asked "Is this the car you use all the time?"According to "Peril", when Trump departed from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago, refusing to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden in 2020, his experience on that day was a "full circle" from his own inauguration in 2017.The book by Woodward and Costa stole the spotlight even before hitting the bookshelves, with its release date scheduled for 21 September. Earlier, excerpts from the book revealed that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had contacted Chinese top military officials in order to tell them that he would warn them in case Trump would wage an attack against Beijing, prompting a lot of buzz.Milley, who defended his contacts with China as "routine" and "in line" with his duties, is set to testify before the Senate Armed Service Committee in late September.
14:19 GMT 18.09.2021
President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2017.
Daria Bedenko
Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa have already made headlines, even though their new book "Peril" is yet to be officially released. The tome offers a unique sneak-peek behind the scenes of Donald Trump's transition period in 2020-2021.
Back in 2017, when then-President-elect Donald Trump asked outgoing Barack Obama about his "biggest mistake" in the Oval Office, the 44th POTUS did not give him a proper answer.

"What was your biggest mistake?" Trump is said to have asked Obama at the time, only to have him turning back and responding: "I can't think of anything".

Trump, apparently, did not insist, as he changed the subject and asked "Is this the car you use all the time?"
According to "Peril", when Trump departed from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago, refusing to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden in 2020, his experience on that day was a "full circle" from his own inauguration in 2017.
The book by Woodward and Costa stole the spotlight even before hitting the bookshelves, with its release date scheduled for 21 September. Earlier, excerpts from the book revealed that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had contacted Chinese top military officials in order to tell them that he would warn them in case Trump would wage an attack against Beijing, prompting a lot of buzz.
Milley, who defended his contacts with China as "routine" and "in line" with his duties, is set to testify before the Senate Armed Service Committee in late September.
