When Trump Asked Obama About His 'Biggest Mistake', POTUS 44 'Couldn't Think of Anything': Book

Back in 2017, when then-President-elect Donald Trump asked outgoing Barack Obama about his "biggest mistake" in the Oval Office, the 44th POTUS did not give him a proper answer.Trump, apparently, did not insist, as he changed the subject and asked "Is this the car you use all the time?"According to "Peril", when Trump departed from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago, refusing to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden in 2020, his experience on that day was a "full circle" from his own inauguration in 2017.The book by Woodward and Costa stole the spotlight even before hitting the bookshelves, with its release date scheduled for 21 September. Earlier, excerpts from the book revealed that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had contacted Chinese top military officials in order to tell them that he would warn them in case Trump would wage an attack against Beijing, prompting a lot of buzz.Milley, who defended his contacts with China as "routine" and "in line" with his duties, is set to testify before the Senate Armed Service Committee in late September.

