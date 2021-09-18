Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: France Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble

Video: Protesters in Greece Burn US, NATO Flags as Alliance Holds Annual Meeting
greece
athens
Video: Protesters in Greece Burn US, NATO Flags as Alliance Holds Annual Meeting

11:55 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 18.09.2021)
© RuptlyScreenshot from a video filmed during protests in Athens, Greece, against the country's NATO and EU membership, showing the US flag set on fire.
Screenshot from a video filmed during protests in Athens, Greece, against the country's NATO and EU membership, showing the US flag set on fire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The Greek capital Athens is welcoming the NATO Military Chiefs of Defence Conference that is scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 September, hosted by General Konstantinos Floros, chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.
Crowds of protesters gathered outside the American Embassy in Athens, Greece, on Saturday, burning the flags of the US and the NATO alliance.
Videos purportedly filmed on the scene show the flags on fire, along with groups of people holding banners decrying Greece's membership in the European Union and NATO.
The gathering takes place amid the ongoing meeting of NATO military chiefs in Athens, who are set to discuss "NATO's operations, missions and activities, the alliance's deterrence and defence posture".
The conference is scheduled for 17-19 September, hosting some 30 NATO military chiefs.
Greece has been a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation since February 1952. This year, it also marks 40 years in the European Union, joining the bloc in 1981. Opinions on its membership, however, are diverse, with critics pointing at how the European Commission noted the weak industrial base of the country's economy when Greece joined the EU.
Popular comments
Probably just a handful of wackos. Awful lot of modern Greeks have migrated to beg in NATO nations. "Gimmie a job, gimmie a loan. too stupid or lazy to make anything but eager to be a pig and serve a pig." Where would the rest of the current inhabitants of this modern Greece be if the US and non Turkey NATO were not recommending to the Turks to not stomp the modern Greeks?
See you in the ice
18 September, 15:03 GMT1
