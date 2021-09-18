Venezuelan Government Says Banco de Venezuela Faced 'Terrorist Attack'

"The government of Venezuela ... says that today, on Friday, September 17, 2021, a terrorist attack on the national financial system, particularly on the technological platform of Banco de Venezuela, the main bank of the country, took place," the government said in a statement on Friday.The government noted that many customers had no access to the bank's services, their accounts or operations.In social networks, the bank stated that all responsible employees were working to restore the operation of services that were damaged as a result of the attack.The attack had reportedly been stopped while work on restoring bank services is underway. The government guarantees the safety of all accounts and financial data.The prosecutor's office is investigating the incident.
