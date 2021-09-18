Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/us-fast-food-giant-subway-taunts-france-with-non-nuclear-powered-subs-ad-amid-aukus-row-1089190207.html
US Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
US Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
AUKUS, a trilateral defence pact between the US, UK, and Australia, has resulted in dramatic fallout in the relationship of Paris with Washington and Canberra... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T17:38+0000
2021-09-18T17:38+0000
france
subway
us
australia
viral
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089190674_0:36:1508:884_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf4b7e05a06825a215c37b09353d12e.jpg
Subway, an American fast food chain specialising in sandwiches it calls "subs", has rolled out an ad for a "non-nuclear powered" option for those who would like to receive their subs "$90 billion cheaper". The apparent reference to the diplomatic controversy sparked by the AUKUS deal, spiced up by a straightforward pun, immediately divided netizens, with some praising the on-point marketing campaign as "smart", but others getting offended and noting that it might worsen the already tense situation around the submarine squabble."Savage topical ad from Subway - as Banksy once said; if you want to get noticed, start a fight", one user wrote.Some people, even though approving of the witty ad, said that it also illustrated "the relative cluelessness" in the US.Someone even made sure that French President Emmanuel Macron would get to see the ad quicker by tagging him.The controversial marketing campaign came in the wake of France recalling its ambassadors to both the United States and Australia over the AUKUS deal that appeared to cancel Australia's French submarine programme.Washington and Canberra voiced their regret over the recall of the ambassadors, while Paris dubbed the AUKUS pact as a "betrayal" and "stab in the back".
france
us
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089190674_329:0:1508:884_1920x0_80_0_0_c6db288dc2221d2981fee6b3f1514e9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, subway, us, australia, viral, aukus

US Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row

17:38 GMT 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Mike Mozart / Subway restautant logo
Subway restautant logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Mike Mozart /
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
AUKUS, a trilateral defence pact between the US, UK, and Australia, has resulted in dramatic fallout in the relationship of Paris with Washington and Canberra due to the deal prompting Australia to ditch its French submarine programme in favour of nuclear-powered vessels to be built with assistance from the US and UK.
Subway, an American fast food chain specialising in sandwiches it calls "subs", has rolled out an ad for a "non-nuclear powered" option for those who would like to receive their subs "$90 billion cheaper".
The apparent reference to the diplomatic controversy sparked by the AUKUS deal, spiced up by a straightforward pun, immediately divided netizens, with some praising the on-point marketing campaign as "smart", but others getting offended and noting that it might worsen the already tense situation around the submarine squabble.
"Savage topical ad from Subway - as Banksy once said; if you want to get noticed, start a fight", one user wrote.
Some people, even though approving of the witty ad, said that it also illustrated "the relative cluelessness" in the US.
Someone even made sure that French President Emmanuel Macron would get to see the ad quicker by tagging him.
The controversial marketing campaign came in the wake of France recalling its ambassadors to both the United States and Australia over the AUKUS deal that appeared to cancel Australia's French submarine programme.
Washington and Canberra voiced their regret over the recall of the ambassadors, while Paris dubbed the AUKUS pact as a "betrayal" and "stab in the back".
420000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:18 GMTThousands Rally in France Against Ban on Bird Hunt, Reports Suggest
18:08 GMTWatch Bright Flash Appear on Jupiter After Suspected Collision With Space Object
18:02 GMT'Administrative Error': Labour Party Backtracks on Threat of Misconduct Probe Into Left-Wing MP
17:38 GMTUS Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
17:18 GMT'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
16:38 GMTWhy Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?
16:29 GMTUS Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Haitian Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
16:12 GMT'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators
15:39 GMTSeveral Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France
15:27 GMTMalaysia Claims New AUKUS Alliance May Spark Nuclear Arms Race in Indo-Pacific
15:08 GMTParis Being Rocked by Protests Against COVID-19 Passes for 10th Weekend in Row
14:31 GMTNotre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase
14:19 GMTWhen Trump Asked Obama About His 'Biggest Mistake', POTUS 44 'Couldn't Think of Anything': Book
14:05 GMTFrance 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris
14:00 GMTFour British Ex-PMs Snub Johnson's Chequers Centenary Banquet
13:58 GMTAir Defence Strengthened in Northern Ukraine as Part of Exercises With NATO, Air Command Says
13:54 GMTSenior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw
13:53 GMTGuinean Military Says Ousted President Conde to Remain in Country
13:30 GMTElon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza
13:22 GMTSec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report