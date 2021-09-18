US Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
AUKUS, a trilateral defence pact between the US, UK, and Australia, has resulted in dramatic fallout in the relationship of Paris with Washington and Canberra due to the deal prompting Australia to ditch its French submarine programme in favour of nuclear-powered vessels to be built with assistance from the US and UK.
Subway, an American fast food chain specialising in sandwiches it calls "subs", has rolled out an ad for a "non-nuclear powered" option for those who would like to receive their subs "$90 billion cheaper".
The apparent reference to the diplomatic controversy sparked by the AUKUS deal, spiced up by a straightforward pun, immediately divided netizens, with some praising the on-point marketing campaign as "smart", but others getting offended and noting that it might worsen the already tense situation around the submarine squabble.
"Savage topical ad from Subway - as Banksy once said; if you want to get noticed, start a fight", one user wrote.
Some people, even though approving of the witty ad, said that it also illustrated "the relative cluelessness" in the US.
Someone even made sure that French President Emmanuel Macron would get to see the ad quicker by tagging him.
The controversial marketing campaign came in the wake of France recalling its ambassadors to both the United States and Australia over the AUKUS deal that appeared to cancel Australia's French submarine programme.
Washington and Canberra voiced their regret over the recall of the ambassadors, while Paris dubbed the AUKUS pact as a "betrayal" and "stab in the back".