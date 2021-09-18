US Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says

"The US Navy conducted a scheduled, two-missile test flight of unarmed life-extended Trident II (D5LE) missiles from USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, on the Eastern Test Range off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sept. 17," the Navy said in a statement.The tests is intended to highlight US readiness and capabilities in the context of strategic deterrence within the 21st century, the statement added.The Trident II strategic weapon system, originally designed with a life span to 2024, recently underwent an extension to keep it operational through the late 2040s, according to the US Navy.
