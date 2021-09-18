Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/us-conducts-successful-test-of-trident-ii-missile-navy-says-1089195659.html
US Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says
US Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy on Saturday announced having conducted a successful test of the Trident II missile in the Atlantic Ocean. 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T19:39+0000
2021-09-18T19:41+0000
atlantic ocean
us
us navy
trident
trident missile test
trident ii (d5) missile
navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089195630_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f3467aad43df013a5a866749072682f6.jpg
"The US Navy conducted a scheduled, two-missile test flight of unarmed life-extended Trident II (D5LE) missiles from USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, on the Eastern Test Range off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sept. 17," the Navy said in a statement.The tests is intended to highlight US readiness and capabilities in the context of strategic deterrence within the 21st century, the statement added.The Trident II strategic weapon system, originally designed with a life span to 2024, recently underwent an extension to keep it operational through the late 2040s, according to the US Navy.
Don't believe nought coming from the mouths of USS.farce. They're 2 decades and a decade & a half behind Russia & China respectively in terms of weapon systems.
0
An Elon Musk/David Copperfield Production. Best Hologram since 9/11.
0
2
atlantic ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089195630_99:0:2830:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e651cac70b9674b082df83fa30b5430.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
atlantic ocean, us, us navy, trident, trident missile test, trident ii (d5) missile, navy

US Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says

19:39 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 19:41 GMT 18.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / US Navy / MC2 Thomas Gooley / An unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile launches from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) off the coast of San Diego, California, Feb. 12, 2020.
An unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile launches from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) off the coast of San Diego, California, Feb. 12, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / US Navy / MC2 Thomas Gooley /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy on Saturday announced having conducted a successful test of the Trident II missile in the Atlantic Ocean.
"The US Navy conducted a scheduled, two-missile test flight of unarmed life-extended Trident II (D5LE) missiles from USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, on the Eastern Test Range off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sept. 17," the Navy said in a statement.
The tests is intended to highlight US readiness and capabilities in the context of strategic deterrence within the 21st century, the statement added.
The Trident II strategic weapon system, originally designed with a life span to 2024, recently underwent an extension to keep it operational through the late 2040s, according to the US Navy.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Don't believe nought coming from the mouths of USS.farce. They're 2 decades and a decade & a half behind Russia & China respectively in terms of weapon systems.
wwtfud
18 September, 22:47 GMT
000000
An Elon Musk/David Copperfield Production. Best Hologram since 9/11.
wwtfud
18 September, 22:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:00 GMTUS Air Force Reveals Conditions to Lift Decades-Long Ban on F-22 Raptor Exports
19:54 GMTOrganiser of 'Justice for J6' Rally in Calls on Protesters to Respect Law Enforcement, Media
19:53 GMTLion's Den vs Bunch of Kittens: Ex-Trump Press Sec Spicer Sad Because Reporters Treat Psaki Better
19:53 GMTPolice Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect
19:51 GMTUS Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
19:45 GMTFDA Rejects Pfizer’s Initiative to Offer Booster Jabs After Reports on Vaccine’s Plummeting Efficacy
19:39 GMTUS Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says
19:32 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Claims Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
19:06 GMTVideo: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Stream Across Rio Grande Into US State of Texas
18:56 GMTPhotos: LA Parents Angered by 'F**k Police', 'F**k Amerikkka' Posters Hung in Classroom
18:53 GMTLionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says
18:37 GMT'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says
18:18 GMTThousands Rally in France Against Ban on Bird Hunt, Reports Suggest
18:08 GMTWatch Bright Flash Appear on Jupiter After Suspected Collision With Space Object
18:02 GMT'Administrative Error': Labour Party Backtracks on Threat of Misconduct Probe Into Left-Wing MP
17:38 GMTUS Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
17:18 GMT'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
16:38 GMTWhy Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?
16:29 GMTUS Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Haitian Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
16:12 GMT'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators