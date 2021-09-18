Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/there-are-more-influential-people-meghan-markles-dad-says-sussexes-shouldnt-be-on-time-100---1089180510.html
'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100
'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100
Every year, the magazine picks 100 people, who have had a big impact (positive and negative) on the world in such spheres as business, politics, entertainment... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T06:44+0000
2021-09-18T06:50+0000
prince harry
time magazine
meghan markle
uk
thomas markle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089181036_0:222:2048:1374_1920x0_80_0_0_a0485e525bd885588cc1114639b3982d.jpg
You might think that seeing your child on the cover of Time would make any parent beyond happy, but Meghan Markle's father was unimpressed when he saw his daughter and son-in-law on the magazine's cover, Fox News reported, citing a video it obtained.The footage shows the 77-year-old browsing magazines at a news kiosk. After buying one, a paparazzo asks Mr Markle why he din't buy the Time 100 with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. To that the former director of photography replied:The video then cuts to the moment when he reads the magazine showing the Sussexes with a baby. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't posted any photos of Lilibet, who was born on 4 June 2021, Thomas Markle was likely looking at a photo of his grandson Archie (born in May 2019).In June, Thomas Markle revealed that due to his strained relationship with his daughter he still hasn't seen two of his grandchildren and even threatened to sue the royal couple if they don’t allow him to meet them.Mr Markle's relationship with his younger daughter has been strained since 2018, when it became known that he arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her wedding. He said he did that to improve his image as previously the media published photos of him doing menial tasks. He missed the festive event after suffering a heart attack.Thomas Markle claimed he's apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintains his daughter still doesn't talk to him. Meghan, for her part, described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.New List, New Heated DebatesTime's list of the 100 most influential people invariably triggers heated debates over whether the individuals deserve the nomination. This year was no exception. The magazine's editors chose to put on the list Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of the Taliban*, which recently toppled the West-backed government in Afghanistan. His selection triggered a lot of sarcastic remarks on social media.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the "Icons" category and were nominated by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, commonly known as Andrés, chef, restaurateur. He praised the royal couple for their philanthropic work.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089181036_0:30:2048:1566_1920x0_80_0_0_a136f7857b08a62774f253846112f0bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, time magazine, meghan markle, uk, thomas markle

'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100

06:44 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 18.09.2021)
© REUTERS / PARI DUKOVIC FOR TIMEBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world edition in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 15, 2021.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appear on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world edition in this handout photo released to Reuters on September 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / PARI DUKOVIC FOR TIME
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Every year, the magazine picks 100 people, who have had a big impact (positive and negative) on the world in such spheres as business, politics, entertainment, etc. The candidates are proposed by Time 100 alumni and the magazine's international writing staff, before being chosen by Time's editors. Getting on the list is often seen as an honour.
You might think that seeing your child on the cover of Time would make any parent beyond happy, but Meghan Markle's father was unimpressed when he saw his daughter and son-in-law on the magazine's cover, Fox News reported, citing a video it obtained.

The footage shows the 77-year-old browsing magazines at a news kiosk. After buying one, a paparazzo asks Mr Markle why he din't buy the Time 100 with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. To that the former director of photography replied:

"Well that is only Time magazine's opinion, there are far more influential people, like the Queen".

The video then cuts to the moment when he reads the magazine showing the Sussexes with a baby.

"Thomas, is that your granddaughter right there? How does it feel to see your granddaughter for the first time?", the journalist asks.

"Wow, she is beautiful. That's all I can say. She is very beautiful", the 77-year-old replies.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't posted any photos of Lilibet, who was born on 4 June 2021, Thomas Markle was likely looking at a photo of his grandson Archie (born in May 2019).

In June, Thomas Markle revealed that due to his strained relationship with his daughter he still hasn't seen two of his grandchildren and even threatened to sue the royal couple if they don’t allow him to meet them.

Mr Markle's relationship with his younger daughter has been strained since 2018, when it became known that he arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her wedding. He said he did that to improve his image as previously the media published photos of him doing menial tasks. He missed the festive event after suffering a heart attack.
Thomas Markle claimed he's apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintains his daughter still doesn't talk to him. Meghan, for her part, described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.

New List, New Heated Debates

Time's list of the 100 most influential people invariably triggers heated debates over whether the individuals deserve the nomination. This year was no exception. The magazine's editors chose to put on the list Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of the Taliban*, which recently toppled the West-backed government in Afghanistan. His selection triggered a lot of sarcastic remarks on social media.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the "Icons" category and were nominated by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, commonly known as Andrés, chef, restaurateur. He praised the royal couple for their philanthropic work.

"They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the US, and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean", reads Andrés statement.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:49 GMTNo.10's Biggest Secret: Only Ten People in UK 'Were in the Know About AUKUS Pact'
07:01 GMTTwo Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured, Source Says
06:44 GMT'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100
06:29 GMT4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California
06:21 GMTUS Capitol Police Brace for Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 January Riot
06:14 GMTRussia and US to Eventually Start Discussing Military Aspects of Arctic, Official Says
06:07 GMTGerman Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan for EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November
05:56 GMTAustralian Foreign Ministry Regrets French Decision to Recall Ambassador
05:56 GMTBiden MIA as Pentagon Admits to Killing Afghan Civilians, France Recalls Envoys & Booster Jab Vetoed
05:39 GMTAustralian Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Photos, Videos
04:40 GMTLive Updates: Germany Reports 8,901 New COVID-19 Cases
04:30 GMTPlaytime is Over! Golden Retriever Won't Pay Bills
04:09 GMTAir France Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Beijing Over Fire on Board, Reports Say
03:51 GMTChina May Direct Its Nuclear Missiles Towards Australia as AUKUS 'Serves US’ Demands' - Report
03:47 GMTFive People Injured, 49 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu – Reports
03:41 GMTResearchers Find Part of Universe's Missing 'Ordinary' Matter
03:27 GMTVenezuelan Government Says Banco de Venezuela Faced 'Terrorist Attack'
02:16 GMTGerman Politicians Slam University Guidelines to Implement ‘Gender-Neutral’ Language
01:39 GMTThe Last Time the US Gave an Ally Nuclear Technology, France Tried to Quit NATO
01:36 GMTAntarctic Ozone Hole Now 'Larger Than Usual', Covering Entire Continent, Scientists Say