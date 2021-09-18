https://sputniknews.com/20210918/there-are-more-influential-people-meghan-markles-dad-says-sussexes-shouldnt-be-on-time-100---1089180510.html

'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100

You might think that seeing your child on the cover of Time would make any parent beyond happy, but Meghan Markle's father was unimpressed when he saw his daughter and son-in-law on the magazine's cover, Fox News reported, citing a video it obtained.The footage shows the 77-year-old browsing magazines at a news kiosk. After buying one, a paparazzo asks Mr Markle why he din't buy the Time 100 with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. To that the former director of photography replied:The video then cuts to the moment when he reads the magazine showing the Sussexes with a baby. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't posted any photos of Lilibet, who was born on 4 June 2021, Thomas Markle was likely looking at a photo of his grandson Archie (born in May 2019).In June, Thomas Markle revealed that due to his strained relationship with his daughter he still hasn't seen two of his grandchildren and even threatened to sue the royal couple if they don’t allow him to meet them.Mr Markle's relationship with his younger daughter has been strained since 2018, when it became known that he arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her wedding. He said he did that to improve his image as previously the media published photos of him doing menial tasks. He missed the festive event after suffering a heart attack.Thomas Markle claimed he's apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintains his daughter still doesn't talk to him. Meghan, for her part, described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.New List, New Heated DebatesTime's list of the 100 most influential people invariably triggers heated debates over whether the individuals deserve the nomination. This year was no exception. The magazine's editors chose to put on the list Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of the Taliban*, which recently toppled the West-backed government in Afghanistan. His selection triggered a lot of sarcastic remarks on social media.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the "Icons" category and were nominated by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, commonly known as Andrés, chef, restaurateur. He praised the royal couple for their philanthropic work.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

