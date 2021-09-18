Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/ten-melbourne-police-officers-reportedly-injured-in-clashes-with-anti-lockdown-protesters-1089182577.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten police officers were injured during anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, local media reported. 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T08:32+0000
2021-09-18T08:33+0000
melbourne
asia & pacific
australia
police
covid-19
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083685383_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6bbbd5da24ceea7978d771d5c5df4dfb.jpg
Police arrested 235 people during the protests that turned violent, according to the 9 News website.Protesters were reportedly throwing what could be smoke bombs and flares at the police which retaliated by deploying pepper spray. Protesters could be heard chanting "no more lockdown" and calling for the resignation of Dan Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria.On Wednesday, Andrews announced minor eases in the state's lockdown restrictions to start on Friday as the vaccine milestone of 70% was reached.Under new rules, social interaction outdoors became a valid reason to leave home; vaccinated people were offered more options for social gatherings, while the travel distance was increased. At the same time, construction workers will need to show proof of vaccination to their employers.Protests were also held in Sydney, where 20 people were arrested, as well as near Brisbane and Adelaide.
melbourne
australia
melbourne, asia & pacific, australia, police, covid-19

08:32 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 18.09.2021)
Protesters rally against a COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne
Protesters rally against a COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten police officers were injured during anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, local media reported.
Police arrested 235 people during the protests that turned violent, according to the 9 News website.
Protesters were reportedly throwing what could be smoke bombs and flares at the police which retaliated by deploying pepper spray. Protesters could be heard chanting "no more lockdown" and calling for the resignation of Dan Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria.
On Wednesday, Andrews announced minor eases in the state's lockdown restrictions to start on Friday as the vaccine milestone of 70% was reached.
Protesters march through the city centre during an anti-lockdown rally as an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2021.
Protesters march through the city centre during an anti-lockdown rally as an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Protesters march through the city centre during an anti-lockdown rally as an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2021.
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Under new rules, social interaction outdoors became a valid reason to leave home; vaccinated people were offered more options for social gatherings, while the travel distance was increased. At the same time, construction workers will need to show proof of vaccination to their employers.
Protests were also held in Sydney, where 20 people were arrested, as well as near Brisbane and Adelaide.
