Several Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France
15:39 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 18.09.2021)
Emergency services, including police and firefighters, are currently deployed at the site. A security perimeter has also been set up.
A car rammed into café terrace in the French city of Fontainebleau, France, La Republique newspaper says. The incident reportedly left six people injured.
Une voiture vient de foncer dans la terrasse du café en face de chez nous à Fontainebleau, il y a la police et les pompiers pic.twitter.com/CBuXJhP9Un— Marion Ottaviani (@Sookiebird) September 18, 2021
The city's mayor, Frédéric Valletoux, has arrived at the site to inspect the situation. Following the incident, he took to Twitter to assure the public that the police are keeping the situation under control.
#Fontainebleau Nous vous invitons à éviter le secteur Poste/Carrousel en raison d’un accident survenu un peu plus tôt. Une intervention de la police et des pompiers est en cours. La situation est sous contrôle. Merci de ne pas gêner leur travail. pic.twitter.com/g5Uvw61O0n— Frédéric Valletoux (@fredvalletoux) September 18, 2021
Police reportedly searched the car to confirm that it did not contain explosive devices.
According to the Actu 17 media outlet, the driver was arrested. BFM TV says the suspect is not known to police, but likely suffers from psychiatric disorders.