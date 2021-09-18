Registration was successful!
International
'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators - LIVE VIDEO

Several Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France
Several Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France
Emergency services, including police and firefighters, are currently deployed at the site. A security perimeter has also been set up.
france
news
world
A car rammed into café terrace in the French city of Fontainebleau, France, La Republique newspaper says. The incident reportedly left six people injured.The city's mayor, Frédéric Valletoux, has arrived at the site to inspect the situation. Following the incident, he took to Twitter to assure the public that the police are keeping the situation under control.Police reportedly searched the car to confirm that it did not contain explosive devices.According to the Actu 17 media outlet, the driver was arrested. BFM TV says the suspect is not known to police, but likely suffers from psychiatric disorders.
Hope everyone survives! Looking forward to hearing more about the who, and the why.
france
Several Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France

15:39 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 18.09.2021)
Emergency services, including police and firefighters, are currently deployed at the site. A security perimeter has also been set up.
A car rammed into café terrace in the French city of Fontainebleau, France, La Republique newspaper says. The incident reportedly left six people injured.
The city's mayor, Frédéric Valletoux, has arrived at the site to inspect the situation. Following the incident, he took to Twitter to assure the public that the police are keeping the situation under control.
Police reportedly searched the car to confirm that it did not contain explosive devices.
According to the Actu 17 media outlet, the driver was arrested. BFM TV says the suspect is not known to police, but likely suffers from psychiatric disorders.
Hope everyone survives! Looking forward to hearing more about the who, and the why.
SRSage R
18 September, 18:49 GMT
