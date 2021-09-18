Senior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw

Earlier in the week, Polish health workers put tents before the cabinet building in the country's capital to protest low salaries.Poland's medical personnel are pressing the government to increase health spending up to 8% of the national GDP, as well as demanding that the law on the minimum wage be amended and an adequate number of non-medical support and administrative personnel hired.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A 70-year-old Polish man has died from self-inflicted injuries in a tent camp raised by protesting medics in Warsaw, police spokesman Rafal Retmaniak said on Saturday.
"At about 10:20 a.m. [08:20 GMT], we were informed that a dangerous incident had occurred there. Per the preliminary information, a 70-year-old man injured himself... They have failed to save him", Retmaniak told journalists, adding that the deceased was not a protester.
#protestmedykow nationwide doctors' protest kicks off in Warsaw. All branches of medicine join, from all over Poland & support from other professions (like police, court employees etc) pic.twitter.com/EHCIb54rvH
