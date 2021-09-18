Registration was successful!
Senior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A 70-year-old Polish man has died from self-inflicted injuries in a tent camp raised by protesting medics in Warsaw, police spokesman Rafal...
warsaw
protests
europe
poland
death
Earlier in the week, Polish health workers put tents before the cabinet building in the country's capital to protest low salaries.Poland's medical personnel are pressing the government to increase health spending up to 8% of the national GDP, as well as demanding that the law on the minimum wage be amended and an adequate number of non-medical support and administrative personnel hired.
warsaw, protests, europe, poland, death

Senior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw

13:54 GMT 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ken Dixon / KrakowAmbulance in Poland
Ambulance in Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ken Dixon / Krakow
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A 70-year-old Polish man has died from self-inflicted injuries in a tent camp raised by protesting medics in Warsaw, police spokesman Rafal Retmaniak said on Saturday.

"At about 10:20 a.m. [08:20 GMT], we were informed that a dangerous incident had occurred there. Per the preliminary information, a 70-year-old man injured himself... They have failed to save him", Retmaniak told journalists, adding that the deceased was not a protester.

Earlier in the week, Polish health workers put tents before the cabinet building in the country's capital to protest low salaries.
Poland's medical personnel are pressing the government to increase health spending up to 8% of the national GDP, as well as demanding that the law on the minimum wage be amended and an adequate number of non-medical support and administrative personnel hired.
