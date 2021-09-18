Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/russian-elections-face-three-cyberattacks-from-abroad-on-the-first-day-of-vote-1089184835.html
Russian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote
Russian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Voting stations, offline and online, opened on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening. 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T10:36+0000
2021-09-18T10:36+0000
russia
hacking
election
cyberattacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104542/62/1045426288_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c0034817830be863da37f7972a51ad2b.jpg
Two attacks were focused on scanning the website of the Russian Central Election Commission for vulnerabilities, and the third incident was a DDoS attack that later up to two minutes.On Saturday morning, the commission's website experienced another DDoS attack, Sokolchuk said.The polls are open in the country on 17-19 September for federal and local legislative elections. Citizens will elect 225 representatives from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate constituencies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104542/62/1045426288_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_601fa63c8f6c8c53d28eee63ec49b53e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, hacking, election, cyberattacks

Russian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote

10:36 GMT 18.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankPolling stations in central Russia have opened for voting in elections to the country's lower house of the parliament
Polling stations in central Russia have opened for voting in elections to the country's lower house of the parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Voting stations, offline and online, opened on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening.

"On 17 September we registered three targeted attacks from abroad", the head of the Russian Central Election Commission's IT centre, Alexander Sokolchuk, said.

Two attacks were focused on scanning the website of the Russian Central Election Commission for vulnerabilities, and the third incident was a DDoS attack that later up to two minutes.
On Saturday morning, the commission's website experienced another DDoS attack, Sokolchuk said.
The polls are open in the country on 17-19 September for federal and local legislative elections. Citizens will elect 225 representatives from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate constituencies.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:36 GMTRussian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote
10:28 GMTMysterious Disappearance of Gabby Petito: Main Details of the Case
10:23 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Decision of Southern European States on Cyprus
10:06 GMTVenomous Snakes Casually Having Orgy Above Washing Machine in Australia
09:35 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 3, Injures 18, Reports Say
09:28 GMTSorry Cover-Up for US Mass Murder
09:22 GMTAlex Jones' InfoWars Sues FAA Over Texas Bridge Drone Ban Amid Influx of Migrants
08:51 GMTFront-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support
08:44 GMTNeighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault
08:32 GMTTen Melbourne Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters
08:09 GMTLondon Falling: San Francisco Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate - Video
08:05 GMTIndia Keeping All Options Open as China Could Share Nuke Submarines With Pakistan, Says Navy Veteran
07:49 GMTNo.10's Biggest Secret: Only Ten People in UK 'Were in the Know About AUKUS Pact'
07:01 GMTTwo Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured, Source Says
06:44 GMT'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100
06:29 GMT4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California
06:21 GMTUS Capitol Police Brace for Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 January Riot
06:14 GMTRussia and US to Eventually Start Discussing Military Aspects of Arctic, Official Says
06:07 GMTGerman Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan for EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November
05:56 GMTAustralian Foreign Ministry Regrets French Decision to Recall Ambassador