Russian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Voting stations, offline and online, opened on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening.
"On 17 September we registered three targeted attacks from abroad", the head of the Russian Central Election Commission's IT centre, Alexander Sokolchuk, said.
Two attacks were focused on scanning the website of the Russian Central Election Commission for vulnerabilities, and the third incident was a DDoS attack that later up to two minutes.
On Saturday morning, the commission's website experienced another DDoS attack, Sokolchuk said.
The polls are open in the country on 17-19 September for federal and local legislative elections. Citizens will elect 225 representatives from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate constituencies.