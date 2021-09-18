Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: Parisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations

Police Scrap Request for 100 Armed National Guardsmen to Tackle Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
On 6 January 2021, hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 3... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T12:59+0000
2021-09-18T12:59+0000
us
washington
police
us national guard
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger has withdrawn a request for armed National Guard members to be on standby for Saturday's rally in support of the 6 January Capitol riot defendants, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper quoted several unnamed sources as saying that on Friday, Manger formally asked for the deployment of 100 armed National Guard members to the 18 September Capitol rally, but that he then dropped the request after conferring with Pentagon officials.The sources said that during the rally, the National Guardsmen would only be equipped with batons and would be accompanied by armed police.Manger, in turn, touted the Capitol Police Board as "nothing but helpful" and "supportive". He told reporters that "when we [he and Pentagon officials] talked about the issue of putting the National Guard on standby, or calling for the National Guard assistance, we had a discussion".According to him, "everybody had different perspectives and different thoughts about it […]. In the end, we were all in agreement for what we asked for".Referring to the upcoming rally, Manger also stressed that the Capitol Police have "a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful, and if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible".The so-called "Justice for J6" rally, initiated by the group Look Ahead America, aims to bring public attention to hundreds of individuals arrested, kept in detention, and charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot. The rally is expected to be attended by about 700 people and is scheduled to run from noon to 1:15 p.m. EST (5:15 p.m. GMT) on Saturday.On 6 January 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities arrested about 600 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.
us
washington
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
12:59 GMT 18.09.2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021
 Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Oleg Burunov
On 6 January 2021, hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 3 November 2020 presidential election, won by Democrat Joe Biden.
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger has withdrawn a request for armed National Guard members to be on standby for Saturday's rally in support of the 6 January Capitol riot defendants, according to The Washington Post.
The newspaper quoted several unnamed sources as saying that on Friday, Manger formally asked for the deployment of 100 armed National Guard members to the 18 September Capitol rally, but that he then dropped the request after conferring with Pentagon officials.
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2021
Capitol Police Chief 'Confident' Authorities Will Keep DC Secure During Pro-Capitol Riot Protest
2 September, 03:58 GMT
The sources said that during the rally, the National Guardsmen would only be equipped with batons and would be accompanied by armed police.

The claims were echoed by Defence Department spokesman Chris Mitchell who said that the National Guard soldiers on Saturday would only serve in a support capacity "to help protect the US Capitol Building and Congressional Office buildings by manning building entry points and verifying credentials of individuals seeking access to the building".

Manger, in turn, touted the Capitol Police Board as "nothing but helpful" and "supportive". He told reporters that "when we [he and Pentagon officials] talked about the issue of putting the National Guard on standby, or calling for the National Guard assistance, we had a discussion".
According to him, "everybody had different perspectives and different thoughts about it […]. In the end, we were all in agreement for what we asked for".
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
© REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
Referring to the upcoming rally, Manger also stressed that the Capitol Police have "a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful, and if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible".

This comes a week after media reports said that the police are bracing for a possible worst-case scenario during the rally, and that "there's an all-hands-on-deck policy, with all field officers expected to show up" for the event "so they won't be outmanned and underprepared like they were back on that fateful day in January".

The so-called "Justice for J6" rally, initiated by the group Look Ahead America, aims to bring public attention to hundreds of individuals arrested, kept in detention, and charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot. The rally is expected to be attended by about 700 people and is scheduled to run from noon to 1:15 p.m. EST (5:15 p.m. GMT) on Saturday.
On 6 January 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt elections" in American history. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities arrested about 600 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.
