Playtime is Over! Golden Retriever Won't Pay Bills

It looks like this adorable golden retriever had a lot of fun playing games, but it seems like the doggo is now in trouble! For some reason, the owner wants the dog to pay the bills. But that's not very easy when you have paws instead of hands.
Dogs are sweet, adorable, and very playful - but this means they are not very good at working. In fact, only guard dogs and rescue dogs are well-represented on the job market, so other canines need to follow their lead!
