Photos: LA Parents Angered by 'F**k Police', 'F**k Amerikkka' Posters Hung in Classroom

A classroom at a Los Angeles school appeared to be decorated with posters reading "F**k Police" and "F**k Amerikkka", along with flags of the LGBTQ+ community and the Black Lives Matter movement, according to photos shared on social media.The pictures were posted by an organisation named "Parents Defending Education", which describes itself as a "national grassroots organization working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas".According to the group's post on Twitter, the posters and flags were seen in history class at Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles Unified Schools.The pictures immediately divided social media users, with some joining the parents' group in their condemnation of what they saw as "hate speech", and calling for the resignation of the teacher responsible for the decorations.Others argued that there might be more context to the posters than "Parents Defending Education" had provided.Some people simply agreed with the statements shown on the posters.According to the New York Post, citing a statement from a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District, the posters “have since been brought down” after being up for at least a week.The promotion of the so-called social justice agenda in US public schools has triggered controversy in America, with its proponents suggesting the transformation of the education process in the country. For example, among such initiatives is The 1619 Project, which "aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very centre of the United States' national narrative".Not everyone is happy with the suggested revisions, with some parents and activists insisting that education should not be politicised and that teachers must not indoctrinate students.A recent related scandal centred on a California high school teacher who revealed that she had taken down an American flag from a wall in her classroom due to it making her feel "uncomfortable". She suggested that her students pledge allegiance to the pride flag instead, immediately sparking debate, with some calling for her resignation.

