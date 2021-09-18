Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: France Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/pfizer-recalls-its-anti-smoking-drug-chantix-over-cancer-concerns-1089184724.html
Pfizer Recalls Its Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Cancer Concerns
Pfizer Recalls Its Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Cancer Concerns
The pharmaceutical company has already recalled several lots of Chantix because of the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline, which is purportedly associated with... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T11:32+0000
2021-09-18T11:32+0000
news
world
us
pfizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082132915_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_effaef016ddd8f0f4b92b87ff56dec01.jpg
According to a notice published on the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website on 16 September, Pfizer has recalled its anti-smoking drug, Chantix, because of high levels of an ingredient that is allegedly tied to an increased risk of cancer.The notice shows that Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets were recalled over the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline, which is is a nitrosamine, associated with a "theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans".Although this nitrosamine is common in water and foods, and everyone may be exposed to it at some level, there is a risk of cancer developing in the case of overexposure. Pfizer says it recalled the drug as a precautionary measure, but still urges people to stop smoking because this outweighs "the theoretical potential cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity", according to the company's notice. In July, Pfizer recalled 12 lots of Chantix due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. Last month, it also recalled four additional lots over the the nitrosamine impurity.
https://sputniknews.com/20200821/anti-smoking-coalition-urges-total-ban-on-formula-1-tobacco-advertising-1080238286.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082132915_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7501a2d2c69c126060767aa6de68d8cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, us, pfizer

Pfizer Recalls Its Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Cancer Concerns

11:32 GMT 18.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov / Go to the photo bankA syringe in front of the Pfizer logo.
A syringe in front of the Pfizer logo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
The pharmaceutical company has already recalled several lots of Chantix because of the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline, which is purportedly associated with an increased risk of developing cancer.
According to a notice published on the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website on 16 September, Pfizer has recalled its anti-smoking drug, Chantix, because of high levels of an ingredient that is allegedly tied to an increased risk of cancer.
The notice shows that Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets were recalled over the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline, which is is a nitrosamine, associated with a "theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans".
Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 18, 2020 Racing Point's Sergio Perez in action during qualifying - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2020
Anti-Smoking Coalition Urges Total Ban On Formula 1 Tobacco Advertising
21 August 2020, 14:03 GMT
Although this nitrosamine is common in water and foods, and everyone may be exposed to it at some level, there is a risk of cancer developing in the case of overexposure.
Pfizer says it recalled the drug as a precautionary measure, but still urges people to stop smoking because this outweighs "the theoretical potential cancer risk from the nitrosamine impurity", according to the company's notice.
In July, Pfizer recalled 12 lots of Chantix due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. Last month, it also recalled four additional lots over the the nitrosamine impurity.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:16 GMTFrench Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris
12:10 GMTFrance Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble
12:03 GMTDonald Trump Called North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un 'F**king Lunatic', New Book Claims
11:55 GMTVideo: Protesters in Greece Burn US, NATO Flags as Alliance Holds Annual Meeting
11:44 GMTTroy Deeney on Ronaldo's 'Magic Diet': 'If I Saw Him Eating Horsesh*t... I'd Eat That Too!'
11:39 GMTPentagon Warns Europe of Russia Posing Bigger Security Threat Than China
11:32 GMTPfizer Recalls Its Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Cancer Concerns
11:25 GMTPLA Slams US as 'Destroyer of Peace' After American Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
11:03 GMTRevealed: How Washington, London, and Canberra 'Kept Paris in the Dark' About AUKUS Deal
10:36 GMTRussian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote
10:28 GMTMysterious Disappearance of Gabby Petito: Main Details of the Case
10:23 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Decision of Southern European States on Cyprus
10:06 GMTVenomous Snakes Casually Having Orgy Above Washing Machine in Australia
09:35 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 3, Injures 18, Reports Say
09:28 GMTSorry Cover-Up for US Mass Murder
09:22 GMTAlex Jones' InfoWars Sues FAA Over Texas Bridge Drone Ban Amid Influx of Migrants
08:51 GMTFront-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support
08:44 GMTNeighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault
08:32 GMTTen Melbourne Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters
08:09 GMTLondon Falling: San Francisco Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate - Video