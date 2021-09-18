Sputnik is live from Paris, France, as activists are gathering in the city's streets to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and health passes required to enter public places. Earlier this week, protests escalated in Toulouse after activists encountered masked people, which resulted in a scuffle. In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes — indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, airplanes, and long-distance trains starting from August.The decision caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every other week. In August, a total of 160,000 people took to the streets to voice their objections across France.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Parisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations
Clashes between protesters against health passes and the police escalated in Paris last week, with law enforcement using tear gas against demonstrators.
Sputnik is live from Paris, France, as activists are gathering in the city's streets to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and health passes required to enter public places.
Earlier this week, protests escalated in Toulouse after activists encountered masked people, which resulted in a scuffle.
In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes — indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, airplanes, and long-distance trains starting from August.
The decision caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every other week. In August, a total of 160,000 people took to the streets to voice their objections across France.