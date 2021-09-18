Registration was successful!
International

Paris Being Rocked by Protests Against COVID-19 Passes for 10th Weekend in Row
PARIS (Sputnik) - Protesters against mandatory COVID-19 passes took to the streets of Paris for the 10th consecutive Saturday. 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
Paris Being Rocked by Protests Against COVID-19 Passes for 10th Weekend in Row

15:08 GMT 18.09.2021
PARIS (Sputnik) - Protesters against mandatory COVID-19 passes took to the streets of Paris for the 10th consecutive Saturday.
The French capital is having three protests on 18 September, one of which is headed by the Yellow Vests movement, a Sputnik correspondent said.
Columns of protesters are being held back by the police cordons, with people chanting "[French President Emmanuel] Macron, we do not want your health pass."
The rallies are less crowded than in previous weeks, and the situation remains calm.
According to French broadcaster BFMTV, citing a police source, a total of 80,000 to 120,000 opponents of COVID-19 passes are expected to protest in France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris alone.
View of the Montmartre hill, with the Sacre Coeur Basilica, in Paris, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Parisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations
13:13 GMT
6
In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting 9 August, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.
The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every weekend. Last Saturday, a total of 121,000 voiced their objections across France, including 19,000 in Paris.
