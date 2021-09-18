Registration was successful!
Notre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase
Notre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase
PARIS (Sputnik) - Fortification works have come to an end at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was damaged by fire more than two years ago, allowing for... 18.09.2021
france
"I can responsibly declare that the work to shore up the Notre-Dame de Paris has been finished, allowing for the restoration phase to start," General Jean-Louis Georgelin told BFMTV.The restoration works are expected to start in the coming months, Georgelin said, adding that the tentative date for reopening the cathedral is by 2024.A blaze engulfed the cathedral on April 15, 2019, prompting the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.
france, news, world, europe, notre dame cathedral

Notre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase

14:31 GMT 18.09.2021
PARIS (Sputnik) - Fortification works have come to an end at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was damaged by fire more than two years ago, allowing for the restoration phase to begin, the head of the responsible public institution said on 18 September.
"I can responsibly declare that the work to shore up the Notre-Dame de Paris has been finished, allowing for the restoration phase to start," General Jean-Louis Georgelin told BFMTV.
The restoration works are expected to start in the coming months, Georgelin said, adding that the tentative date for reopening the cathedral is by 2024.
"All our efforts are now directed towards the launch of the restoration works, which may begin in the coming months in order to achieve the objective set by the President of the Republic — opening the cathedral for mass and for the public in 2024," he said.
A blaze engulfed the cathedral on April 15, 2019, prompting the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.
Notre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase
