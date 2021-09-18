Registration was successful!
Mayor of Johannesburg Killed in Car Accident - Reports
Mayor of Johannesburg Killed in Car Accident - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jolidee Matongo, the newly-elected Mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, has died in a car accident , The South African...
According to media, Matongo, 46, died in Soweto on Saturday, hours after participating in an ANC campaign event, alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.Ramaphosa commented on the sad news on his Twitter page, sharing a picture of him and Matongo apparently taken recently.Matongo was appointed Mayor of Johannesburg on August 10.
Mayor of Johannesburg Killed in Car Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jolidee Matongo, the newly-elected Mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, has died in a car accident , The South African reports.
According to media, Matongo, 46, died in Soweto on Saturday, hours after participating in an ANC campaign event, alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Johannesburg Mayor, Jolidee Matongo. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the ANC [African National Congress party]. Politics must always come last in these moments. He was taken far too soon," former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba said on Twitter.
Ramaphosa commented on the sad news on his Twitter page, sharing a picture of him and Matongo apparently taken recently.
Matongo was appointed Mayor of Johannesburg on August 10.
