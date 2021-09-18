London Falling: San Francisco Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate - Video

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been caught partying maskless, thus breaking her own stringent mandate, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Mariecar Mendosa, an editor of the newspaper, filmed Breed, as well as BLM co-founder Alicia Garza, dancing in a packed jazz club - without any face coverings on Wednesday.When questioned by the journalist, the mayor said that "everyone who comes in here has to show proof of vaccination".The mayor seemed excited, as she was witnessing a partial reunion of the band Tony! Toni! Toné! in the club.The video prompted a wave of angry comments, with people slamming the mayor for her double standards.In December, the mayor was spotted dining out in an elite restaurant, which was not incriminating per se, since indoor and outdoor dining were permitted at the time. However, Breed admitted she was mixing with people outside her household right after urging people to refrain from social gatherings.Breed has also mandated everyone to wear a mask in public buildings and on public transportation even for those fully vaccinated.
London Breed has imposed regulations, requiring people to wear well-fitted masks while they are in indoor public settings, even if they are vaccinated.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been caught partying maskless, thus breaking her own stringent mandate, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Mariecar Mendosa, an editor of the newspaper, filmed Breed, as well as BLM co-founder Alicia Garza, dancing in a packed jazz club - without any face coverings on Wednesday.
When questioned by the journalist, the mayor said that "everyone who comes in here has to show proof of vaccination".
"I've been very careful, not just because I want to set an example but because I don't want to get COVID", Breed told Mendoza, who admitted she was also maskless at the time. "I also want to make sure that I'm not someone transmitting COVID to other people", Breed said.
In December, the mayor was spotted dining out in an elite restaurant, which was not incriminating per se, since indoor and outdoor dining were permitted at the time. However, Breed admitted she was mixing with people outside her household right after urging people to refrain from social gatherings.
Breed has also mandated everyone to wear a mask in public buildings and on public transportation even for those fully vaccinated.