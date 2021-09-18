Live Updates: Germany Reports 8,901 New COVID-19 Cases

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus tally has surpassed 227.6 million cases, while the death toll stands at 4.67 million worldwide.
The US, India, and Brazil remain the most affected countries amid the pandemic. The United States has confirmed almost 42 million coronavirus cases and over 672,000 fatalities, followed by India with over 33.3 million infected and 444,000 deaths. At the same time, Brazil has the second-highest death of over 589,000, while the number of infected there has reached 21 million.