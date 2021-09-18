https://sputniknews.com/20210918/lions-den-vs-bunch-of-kittens-ex-trump-press-sec-spicer-sad-because-reporters-treat-psaki-better-1089192925.html

Lion's Den vs Bunch of Kittens: Ex-Trump Press Sec Spicer Sad Because Reporters Treat Psaki Better

Sean Spicer served as former US President Donald Trump's first White House press secretary in 2017. He held the position for several months only, and was known... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International

A former Trump-era White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, complained that reporters in the Washington DC press corps intentionally treated him worse than the current White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.According to an extensive profile in the outlet dedicated to Psaki, correspondents disagree with Spicer's self-evaluation. Spicer also suggested that Psaki "question[ed] my qualifications and services" to the United States. "Once she did that, the gloves were off,” he told The NYT, referring, apparently, to Psaki's response about why Trump appointees were asked to resign from the board of the United States Military Academy (Spicer among them).The New York Times pointed at Psaki's comment on one of Spicer's more unfortunate moments during his brief tenure as White House press secretary, when he happened to refer to Nazi death camps as “Holocaust centres".Spicer, the first of four Trump press secretaries, assumed his position in January 2017. However, he did not get along well with the press, and his misfortunes began one day after Trump was inaugurated. On 21 January, Spicer claimed that the crowd at the inauguration was much larger than the media had reported, prompting mockery in the press and online.Shortly after the controversial statement, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway anointed Spicer's view of the inauguration ceremony as "alternative facts". Spicer stepped down as press secretary in July 2017, serving just six months.Spicer is not the only White House press secretary who voiced unhappiness with his version of events, as similar complaints about the treatment of Trump appointees were made by Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's last press secretary.

