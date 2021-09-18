Registration was successful!
International

Lionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says
According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the last contract he signed with Barcelona was worth $651 million. Media speculated that his deal with the French... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
lionel messi
sport
contract
paris saint-germain (psg)
Lionel Messi may earn at least $110 million euros ($128 million) during his stay in Paris, L’Equippe reported, citing sources. According to the French newspaper, the Argentine will receive 60 million euros for two seasons and this figure will be almost doubled if he honours his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and stays for a third year.L’Equippe writes that the athlete may earn even more than 110 million euros, as details of the contract it obtained do not include individual and team bonuses that can be earned if the club wins trophies. One of the unusual details of Messi’s contract is that the striker will be paid one million euros a year through PSG’s cryptocurrency token.According to the Daily Star, the revelation suggests that Messi, who will turn 35 next year, earns more than other stars at PSG, including Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old, who scored 47 goals last season and is tipped to become football’s next GOAT, reportedly earns 25 million euros per season, the Daily Star writes.The French club sensationally snatched Lionel Messi this summer after it became known that Barcelona’s financial debt as well as La Liga’s financial fair-play rules made it impossible for the Catalan giants to offer a new contract to the Argentine.
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
lionel messi, sport, contract, paris saint-germain (psg)

Lionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says

18:53 GMT 18.09.2021
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
Max Gorbachev
According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the last contract he signed with Barcelona was worth $651 million. Media speculated that his deal with the French giant would be no less significant, given that the club is owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi.
Lionel Messi may earn at least $110 million euros ($128 million) during his stay in Paris, L’Equippe reported, citing sources. According to the French newspaper, the Argentine will receive 60 million euros for two seasons and this figure will be almost doubled if he honours his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and stays for a third year.

L’Equippe writes that the athlete may earn even more than 110 million euros, as details of the contract it obtained do not include individual and team bonuses that can be earned if the club wins trophies. One of the unusual details of Messi’s contract is that the striker will be paid one million euros a year through PSG’s cryptocurrency token.

According to the Daily Star, the revelation suggests that Messi, who will turn 35 next year, earns more than other stars at PSG, including Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old, who scored 47 goals last season and is tipped to become football’s next GOAT, reportedly earns 25 million euros per season, the Daily Star writes.
The French club sensationally snatched Lionel Messi this summer after it became known that Barcelona’s financial debt as well as La Liga’s financial fair-play rules made it impossible for the Catalan giants to offer a new contract to the Argentine.
