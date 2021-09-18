https://sputniknews.com/20210918/korea-tensions-after-missile-tests-russiagate-lawyer-indicted-bidens-speech-on-the-economy-1089175054.html

Korea Tensions After Missile Tests; Russiagate Lawyer Indicted; Biden's Speech on the Economy

Korea Tensions After Missile Tests; Russiagate Lawyer Indicted; Biden’s Speech on the Economy

Tensions rise as missile tests are conducted in the Korean Peninsula. Is there a chance for peace in this long conflict?

Ju-hyun Park, member of Nodutdol, a Korean diaspora organization working toward peace, decolonization and self-determination, joins us to talk about increasing tensions in the Korean Peninsula after North and South Korea conducted ballistic missile tests during the week, what kind of specific weaponry was tested, and the impact these actions could have in the conflict. We also talk about the state of the relations between North and South, the impact, if any, of overtures towards peace-including efforts by former President Trump and Moon Jae-in-have had in the conflict, whether these are overshadowed by realpolitik superpower ambitions, and where these incidents within the context of rising tensions between the U.S. and China.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, talks to us about news that a federal grand jury working with John Durham, the special counsel tapped by the Trump administration to audit the Russia investigation, handed an indictment against a cybersecurity attorney for knowingly making a false statement to the FBI. We discuss the implications these revelations have in the Russiagate conspiracy, and the importance of this indictment, which involves Crowdstrike, the main source of the Trump-Wikileaks-Russia connections. We also talk about that despite the fact this is a modest indictment, it reveals a great deal of the political nature of Russiagate.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins us to talk about President Biden’s speech on the economy, whether the seemingly populist rhetoric of accusing big corporations will be followed by actual laws and policies. We talk about the 3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, whether it will survive the gauntlet in Congress, and what sort of bill we may end up with. We also talk about the revelations of the enormous amount of waste in the trillions of dollars during the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan.The Misfits also talk about the TV show “The Activist” redesigning its entire format after public backlash, the New York Times disingenuous coverage of the Lebanon economic crisis, and the upcoming MAGA rally in Washington, DC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

