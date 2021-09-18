K-Pop Idols BTS, BLACKPINK Join Forces With Gov’t to Raise Awareness of Issues of Future Generations
15:31 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 24.09.2021)
Global K-pop influencers keep participating in worldwide events, raising awareness about problematic issues.
BTS will be attending the "SDG Moment 2021" session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on 20 September. The band announced the news on their official page on Twitter on 18 September.
If we believe there's hope, we will find the way.— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 18, 2021
We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech.
Go to https://t.co/OVuXbcNdZF to join us.
Choose your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals. Let’s do this together💪#CallOutRacismHateSpeech #BTS pic.twitter.com/uSxuicLyXR
The group will deliver a speech dedicated to the challenges of racial discrimination and hate and will perform as a part of the programme.
The UN is reaching out to K-pop stars in light of their vast influence over younger generations, as it helps to enlighten youngsters on different topics. The "SDG Moment 2021" is a meeting to discuss the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), targets that the international community has promised to achieve by 2030.
Another famous K-pop girl band, BLACKPINK, has been appointed as UN SDG Ambassador, and become the first Asian artists ever to become advocates for climate action.
The 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) will be held in the UK this year.
I’m into climate change awareness and I’m immensely proud that the group I appreciate @BLACKPINK is supporting. Congratulations #BLACKPINK 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EQMlrz5E8r— ꧁•LALISA•꧂ (@lens3yed) September 18, 2021
Welcome to our newest @SDGAdvocates: Nobel Peace Laureate @k_satyarthi, STEM activist @chica_rosadita, @Microsoft President @BradSmi & pop superstars @BLACKPINK!— United Nations (@UN) September 17, 2021
They are joining a group of inspiring people raising awareness about the #GlobalGoals. https://t.co/oaMyDuphOL pic.twitter.com/YDhRAk69sk