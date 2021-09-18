K-Pop Couple HyunA and DAWN Surpass 10 Million Views on YouTube With 'Ping Pong'
15:30 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 24.09.2021)
One of the most popular K-pop couples on the Korean scene, bound not only by work, but also by love, have released their first EP and gathered attention for it.
A music video for the title song "PING PONG", which was released simultaneously with the EP "1+1=1" on 9 September by Hyuna and Dawn had exceeded 10 million YouTube views as of 18 September.
As both artists participated in writing the lyrics and composing the music with PSY and released the EP as a part of PSY's label - P Nation - the video, with a catchy moombahton beat filled with vibrant colours and Hyuna and Dawn's charismatic appearances, went viral very quickly. The couple held a challenge via online short-form video platforms such as Instagram Reels and TikTok.
The famous artists are beloved by K-pop fans all over the world, who are praising the singers' skills as reflected in their newest release.
The mini album " 1+1=1 " surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify#HyunA #DAWN pic.twitter.com/vE8gDamSxS— HyunA international (@hyuna_fb) September 14, 2021
Ahhh!!!!!! PING PONG IS SOOOKO GOOODDDDD!!!!!!! LET'S STREAM AND SUPPORT HYUNA & DAWN!!!! CUBE SEE WHAT YOU LOST LOL HAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/sugPKs50Qm— semi-IA bcs I'm stuDYING (@DanUniv) September 9, 2021
every stage for ping pong has been above excellent, I really think Hyuna having dawn with her is just bringing out sooo much light in her like they are having so much fun— ✨kiel (@aplusaing) September 11, 2021
HyunA and DAWN kinda gave us one of the best pre-choruses in K-Pop on Ping Pong pic.twitter.com/5siFcAokxZ— WORLD OF TINASHE (@WRLDOFTINASHE) September 10, 2021