Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/german-defence-minister-says-to-propose-plan-of-eu-rapid-reaction-forces-by-november-1089179893.html
German Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan of EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November
German Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan of EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November
BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has announced her plans to propose a plan of creating the EU rapid reaction forces by the... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T06:07+0000
2021-09-18T06:07+0000
europe
germany
afghanistan
eu
annegret kramp-karrenbauer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/75/1075727573_0:0:1893:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_78ba387b8dbd7909885bf56f6babdebd.jpg
The minister also said that the recent developments in Afghanistan made her think about the resignation but she decided not to do that and to work further to prevent such situations in the future.The Taliban* entered Kabul on 15 August, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.Internationally recognised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.* The Taliban is a terror group, banned in Russia and many other countries
germany
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/75/1075727573_14:0:1801:1340_1920x0_80_0_0_a9cc7098ae6d0561f19152ea4e4d3ced.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, afghanistan, eu, annegret kramp-karrenbauer

German Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan of EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November

06:07 GMT 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Laurent ReboursA German officer of the NATO contingent deployed in Macedonia looks through his binoculars
A German officer of the NATO contingent deployed in Macedonia looks through his binoculars - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Laurent Rebours
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has announced her plans to propose a plan of creating the EU rapid reaction forces by the end of October, media reported.

"This does not mean that we should separate from the Americans. There could be situations when we have some other interests, including those within NATO. In this case, we should be able to act ourselves", Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The minister also said that the recent developments in Afghanistan made her think about the resignation but she decided not to do that and to work further to prevent such situations in the future.
The Taliban* entered Kabul on 15 August, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.
Internationally recognised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.
* The Taliban is a terror group, banned in Russia and many other countries
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:14 GMTRussia and US to Eventually Start Discussing Military Aspects of Arctic, Official Says
06:07 GMTGerman Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan of EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November
05:56 GMTAustralian Foreign Ministry Regrets French Decision to Recall Ambassador
05:56 GMTBiden MIA as Pentagon Admits to Killing Afghan Civilians, France Recalls Envoys & Booster Jab Vetoed
05:39 GMTAustralian Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Photos, Videos
04:40 GMTLive Updates: Germany Reports 8,901 New COVID-19 Cases
04:30 GMTPlaytime is Over! Golden Retriever Won't Pay Bills
04:09 GMTAir France Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Beijing Over Fire on Board, Reports Say
03:51 GMTChina May Direct Its Nuclear Missiles Towards Australia as AUKUS 'Serves US’ Demands' - Report
03:47 GMTFive People Injured, 49 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu – Reports
03:41 GMTResearchers Find Part of Universe's Missing 'Ordinary' Matter
03:27 GMTVenezuelan Government Says Banco de Venezuela Faced 'Terrorist Attack'
02:16 GMTGerman Politicians Slam University Guidelines to Implement ‘Gender-Neutral’ Language
01:39 GMTThe Last Time the US Gave an Ally Nuclear Technology, France Tried to Quit NATO
01:36 GMTAntarctic Ozone Hole Now 'Larger Than Usual', Covering Entire Continent, Scientists Say
01:22 GMTTrump Allegedly Joked That Jared Kushner Is ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
01:15 GMTVogue Releases Video of AOC’s ‘Dress Prep’ for Met Gala
00:25 GMTNo New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says
00:06 GMTUS Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
00:03 GMTNew Research Sheds Light on How to Tackle Obesity