French Foreign Minister Claims Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia for consultations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's abandoning of its previous commitments to Paris as "stabbing in the back."
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday refuted White House claims that the United States previously discussed with France its plans regarding the AUKUS defense partnership and submarines, before Australia's announcement about reneging on a $66-billion deal with Paris.
"I have heard comments that we had discussions with the US [about submarines] prior to [Australia's] announcement. This is not true," Le Drian told the France 2 broadcaster, regarding Australia's new trilateral pact with London and Washington.
Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact saw Canberra renege on a $66 billion contract with France to build 12 state-of-the-art conventionally-powered attack submarines, as the new defensive alliance promises to provide Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered subs.