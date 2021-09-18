Registration was successful!
French Foreign Minister Claims Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
French Foreign Minister Claims Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
French Foreign Minister Says France Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
Earlier, in an unprecedented move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia for consultations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's abandoning of its previous commitments to Paris as "stabbing in the back.""I have heard comments that we had discussions with the US [about submarines] prior to [Australia's] announcement. This is not true," Le Drian told the France 2 broadcaster, regarding Australia's new trilateral pact with London and Washington.Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact saw Canberra renege on a $66 billion contract with France to build 12 state-of-the-art conventionally-powered attack submarines, as the new defensive alliance promises to provide Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered subs.
French Foreign Minister Claims Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US

19:32 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 19:37 GMT 18.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Jean-Paul PelissierFlight deck crew work on a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015
Flight deck crew work on a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday refuted White House claims that the United States previously discussed with France its plans regarding the AUKUS defense partnership and submarines, before Australia's announcement about reneging on a $66-billion deal with Paris.
Earlier, in an unprecedented move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia for consultations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's abandoning of its previous commitments to Paris as "stabbing in the back."
"I have heard comments that we had discussions with the US [about submarines] prior to [Australia's] announcement. This is not true," Le Drian told the France 2 broadcaster, regarding Australia's new trilateral pact with London and Washington.
Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact saw Canberra renege on a $66 billion contract with France to build 12 state-of-the-art conventionally-powered attack submarines, as the new defensive alliance promises to provide Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered subs.
Big hit for France
Alex Stanley
18 September, 22:38 GMT
