Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: France Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/french-ambassador-accuses-australia-of-betrayal-before-leaving-for-paris-1089186907.html
French Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris
French Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has still not refuted the reports suggesting that it treasonably kept France in the dark for 18 months about its intention to... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T12:16+0000
2021-09-18T12:16+0000
france
world
europe
asia & pacific
australia
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/37/1078243738_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_dc148112eca9a1455709109f8147155b.jpg
Thebault cited "very reliable reports from the independent press" as saying that AUKUS was "in the making for 18 months".Thebault said that during these 18 months, there were "no warnings whatsoever" from the Australian side on its intention to unilaterally abandon the deal. Furthermore, it was not until after the reports that Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton contacted his French counterpart, Florence Parly, to inform her of Australia's decision, the ambassador said.He stressed that by ditching its deal with Paris, Canberra has made a "huge" diplomatic error.The diplomat expressed such criticism after on Wednesday, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a defence partnership, dubbed AUKUS, wherein Washington and London will supply Canberra with nuclear-propelled submarines. Australia quit a $66 billion deal with France, which was supposed to supply it with 12 conventionally powered submarines.In an unprecedented move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia for consultations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's abandoning of the commitments before Paris for the sake of a trilateral pact with London and Washington as "stabbing in the back."
france
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/37/1078243738_171:0:1195:768_1920x0_80_0_0_0a057506a196b0a1540d2794c0cdbdc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, world, europe, asia & pacific, australia, ambassador

French Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris

12:16 GMT 18.09.2021
CC0 / / Flag of Australia
Flag of Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has still not refuted the reports suggesting that it treasonably kept France in the dark for 18 months about its intention to terminate a bilateral military contract on submarines, French Ambassador in Canberra Jean-Pierre Thebault said on Saturday.

"If the reports that were published … on the treason in the making and the intentional double language, is true - and it has not been contradicted - then it is a major breach of confidence and a very bad signal", the ambassador told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers prior to being recalled to France.

Thebault cited "very reliable reports from the independent press" as saying that AUKUS was "in the making for 18 months".

"Which means we have been blind-sided intentionally for 18 months... The crime was prepared for 18 months", he added.

Thebault said that during these 18 months, there were "no warnings whatsoever" from the Australian side on its intention to unilaterally abandon the deal. Furthermore, it was not until after the reports that Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton contacted his French counterpart, Florence Parly, to inform her of Australia's decision, the ambassador said.
© REUTERS / David Gray/FilesA Rivercat ferry passes by the Royal Australian Navy's newest Collins class submarine, HMAS Waller
A Rivercat ferry passes by the Royal Australian Navy's newest Collins class submarine, HMAS Waller - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
A Rivercat ferry passes by the Royal Australian Navy's newest Collins class submarine, HMAS Waller
© REUTERS / David Gray/Files
He stressed that by ditching its deal with Paris, Canberra has made a "huge" diplomatic error.

"I would like to run into a time machine, if possible, and be in a situation where we don't end up in such an incredible, clumsy, inadequate un-Australian situation," Thebault said. "I'm very sad to be forced to leave, albeit there needs to be some reassessment to be made".

The diplomat expressed such criticism after on Wednesday, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a defence partnership, dubbed AUKUS, wherein Washington and London will supply Canberra with nuclear-propelled submarines. Australia quit a $66 billion deal with France, which was supposed to supply it with 12 conventionally powered submarines.
In an unprecedented move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia for consultations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's abandoning of the commitments before Paris for the sake of a trilateral pact with London and Washington as "stabbing in the back."
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:16 GMTFrench Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris
12:10 GMTFrance Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble
12:03 GMTDonald Trump Called North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un 'F**king Lunatic', New Book Claims
11:55 GMTVideo: Protesters in Greece Burn US, NATO Flags as Alliance Holds Annual Meeting
11:44 GMTTroy Deeney on Ronaldo's 'Magic Diet': 'If I Saw Him Eating Horsesh*t... I'd Eat That Too!'
11:39 GMTPentagon Warns Europe of Russia Posing Bigger Security Threat Than China
11:32 GMTPfizer Recalls Its Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Cancer Concerns
11:25 GMTPLA Slams US as 'Destroyer of Peace' After American Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
11:03 GMTRevealed: How Washington, London, and Canberra 'Kept Paris in the Dark' About AUKUS Deal
10:36 GMTRussian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote
10:28 GMTMysterious Disappearance of Gabby Petito: Main Details of the Case
10:23 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Decision of Southern European States on Cyprus
10:06 GMTVenomous Snakes Casually Having Orgy Above Washing Machine in Australia
09:35 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 3, Injures 18, Reports Say
09:28 GMTSorry Cover-Up for US Mass Murder
09:22 GMTAlex Jones' InfoWars Sues FAA Over Texas Bridge Drone Ban Amid Influx of Migrants
08:51 GMTFront-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support
08:44 GMTNeighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault
08:32 GMTTen Melbourne Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters
08:09 GMTLondon Falling: San Francisco Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate - Video