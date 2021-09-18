Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/france-raises-game-on-migrant-interceptions-after-uk-threatens-to-scrap-funding-to-paris-1089189434.html
France 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris
France 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris
In July, the UK and France signed a deal, under which London is to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) for efforts to curb migrants crossing the English... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
europe
uk
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926745_0:89:3327:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_8be939e6e6d3124e10a1e2a5d6674579.jpg
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel "certainly noticed" that the French had "raised their game" after she earlier threatened to halt hefty funding to France over Paris' "poor" efforts to stop migrants, The Times has cited unnamed government sources as saying.One of the sources noted that "when money is on the line, the French always pay attention".Another insider argued that French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was allegedly concerned that looking weak on the migrant issue could hamper President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.The claims follow Patel warning on 7 September that she would not "pay a penny of the money" if France failed to start delivering "results". The home secretary was referring the UK-France agreement stipulating that London is supposed to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) for efforts to contain Channel crossings by migrants.The statement came as Britain recorded close to 1,000 migrants crossing the Channel, exceeding the previous daily record of 828 people, registered on 21 August.The French side, in turn, only managed to intercept 193 illegal migrants on that day, which is less than a fifth of the total number.In the ten days following Patel's ultimatum, however, France's interception rate stood at 51 percent, according to official statistics. The figure was up from the average of 30 percent seen from 20 July to 7 September.Even so, migrants continue to enter the UK in record numbers, with the Home Office reporting at least 174 arrivals on Friday. This has brought the total so far this year to 15,116, much higher than 2020's record of 8,420.Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in an address to British MPs that his government would do its best to try to resolve the surge in migrant boats crossing the English Channel, but stressed that the solution largely depended on the French authorities.
europe
europe, uk

France 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris

14:05 GMT 18.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020
UK Border Force officials travel in a RIB with migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, as they arrive at the Marina in Dover, southeast England on August 15, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In July, the UK and France signed a deal, under which London is to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) for efforts to curb migrants crossing the English Channel by boat, including through deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel "certainly noticed" that the French had "raised their game" after she earlier threatened to halt hefty funding to France over Paris' "poor" efforts to stop migrants, The Times has cited unnamed government sources as saying.
One of the sources noted that "when money is on the line, the French always pay attention".
Another insider argued that French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was allegedly concerned that looking weak on the migrant issue could hamper President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.

"Since she had a bilateral with Darmanin it has been much better, which is good because they don't tend to react well to our firm words", the source said.

The claims follow Patel warning on 7 September that she would not "pay a penny of the money" if France failed to start delivering "results". The home secretary was referring the UK-France agreement stipulating that London is supposed to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) for efforts to contain Channel crossings by migrants.

"It's payment by results and we've not yet seen those results. The money is conditional", Patel told UK lawmakers at the time.

The statement came as Britain recorded close to 1,000 migrants crossing the Channel, exceeding the previous daily record of 828 people, registered on 21 August.
The French side, in turn, only managed to intercept 193 illegal migrants on that day, which is less than a fifth of the total number.
In the ten days following Patel's ultimatum, however, France's interception rate stood at 51 percent, according to official statistics. The figure was up from the average of 30 percent seen from 20 July to 7 September.
UK Home Secretary Patel Closes £54 Million Deal With France to Stop Illegal Migrants
21 July, 10:01 GMT
UK Home Secretary Patel Closes £54 Million Deal With France to Stop Illegal Migrants
21 July, 10:01 GMT
Even so, migrants continue to enter the UK in record numbers, with the Home Office reporting at least 174 arrivals on Friday. This has brought the total so far this year to 15,116, much higher than 2020's record of 8,420.
Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in an address to British MPs that his government would do its best to try to resolve the surge in migrant boats crossing the English Channel, but stressed that the solution largely depended on the French authorities.

"We depend to a large extent on what the French are doing, but clearly as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade and a manipulation of people's hopes", Johnson underscored.

