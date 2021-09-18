https://sputniknews.com/20210918/france-raises-game-on-migrant-interceptions-after-uk-threatens-to-scrap-funding-to-paris-1089189434.html

France 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel "certainly noticed" that the French had "raised their game" after she earlier threatened to halt hefty funding to France over Paris' "poor" efforts to stop migrants, The Times has cited unnamed government sources as saying.One of the sources noted that "when money is on the line, the French always pay attention".Another insider argued that French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was allegedly concerned that looking weak on the migrant issue could hamper President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.The claims follow Patel warning on 7 September that she would not "pay a penny of the money" if France failed to start delivering "results". The home secretary was referring the UK-France agreement stipulating that London is supposed to pay Paris £54 million ($74 million) for efforts to contain Channel crossings by migrants.The statement came as Britain recorded close to 1,000 migrants crossing the Channel, exceeding the previous daily record of 828 people, registered on 21 August.The French side, in turn, only managed to intercept 193 illegal migrants on that day, which is less than a fifth of the total number.In the ten days following Patel's ultimatum, however, France's interception rate stood at 51 percent, according to official statistics. The figure was up from the average of 30 percent seen from 20 July to 7 September.Even so, migrants continue to enter the UK in record numbers, with the Home Office reporting at least 174 arrivals on Friday. This has brought the total so far this year to 15,116, much higher than 2020's record of 8,420.Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in an address to British MPs that his government would do its best to try to resolve the surge in migrant boats crossing the English Channel, but stressed that the solution largely depended on the French authorities.

