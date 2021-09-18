Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/facebook-ceo-zucks-vax-promo-scheme-became-cesspool-of-misinformation-minions-warned-1089195306.html
Facebook CEO Zuck's Vax Promo Scheme Became 'Cesspool' of Misinformation, Minions Warned
Facebook CEO Zuck's Vax Promo Scheme Became 'Cesspool' of Misinformation, Minions Warned
Revelations in July that the US government was working with Facebook to identify and suppress social media posts critical of vaccines or pandemic policy drew... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T20:29+0000
2021-09-18T20:29+0000
mark zuckerberg
facebook
vaccine
vaccine hesitancy
coronavirus
covid-19
censorship
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083340996_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_89babefa46cf25c479f8936ce64205b6.jpg
Facebook CE Mark Zuckerberg's staff warned him that "misinformation" posted by some of the social network's 2 billion would hamper his plan to persuade 50 million people to get the COVID-19 jab.The Wall Street Journal reported that even the UN's World Health Organization and Unicef had raised concerns with the social networking site.Zuckerberg launched the COVID Information Centre feature on Facebook and Instagram, which tells users when and where they can get vaccinated, back in March. But excepts from internal company memos and research show that comments on posts directed through the system were anti-vax.Facebook's researchers termed such posts "barrier to vaccination" content and said supressing them should be "a top company priority".Facebook spokesman Aaron Simpson insisted that the company's initiative had not backfired."We're focused on outcomes, and the data shows that for people in the US on Facebook, vaccine hesitancy has declined by about 50 per cent since January, and acceptance is high," he said.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki revealed in July that President Joe Biden's administration was flagging Facebook posts on coronavirus to the Big Tech giant it considered "misinformation" over the virus, vaccines and ongoing government restrictions. That drew criticisms of collusion between the corporation and officials in censoring free speech.Days later, Biden accused Facebook of "killing people" with misinformation, before retracting that claim.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/nicki-minaj-tweet-that-covid-19-vaccines-cause-impotence-sparks-protest-outside-cdc-hqs---video-1089157243.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083340996_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38671ed095ca198a3495c6cd0cc83606.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, facebook, vaccine, vaccine hesitancy, coronavirus, covid-19, censorship, big tech

Facebook CEO Zuck's Vax Promo Scheme Became 'Cesspool' of Misinformation, Minions Warned

20:29 GMT 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikIn this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks down as a break is called during his testimony before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks down as a break is called during his testimony before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Revelations in July that the US government was working with Facebook to identify and suppress social media posts critical of vaccines or pandemic policy drew accusations from Republicans of censoring free speech.
Facebook CE Mark Zuckerberg's staff warned him that "misinformation" posted by some of the social network's 2 billion would hamper his plan to persuade 50 million people to get the COVID-19 jab.
The Wall Street Journal reported that even the UN's World Health Organization and Unicef had raised concerns with the social networking site.
Zuckerberg launched the COVID Information Centre feature on Facebook and Instagram, which tells users when and where they can get vaccinated, back in March. But excepts from internal company memos and research show that comments on posts directed through the system were anti-vax.

"Anti-vaccine commenters that swarm their Pages," one employee wrote in a memo, while another warned that 41 per cent of the 775 million daily comments on English-language posts about the jabs were discouraging people from having them.

Facebook's researchers termed such posts "barrier to vaccination" content and said supressing them should be "a top company priority".
The Information centre posts became "cesspools of anti-vaccine comments," they wrote, adding" "That's a huge problem and we need to fix it."
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Nicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
Yesterday, 12:05 GMT
Facebook spokesman Aaron Simpson insisted that the company's initiative had not backfired.
"We're focused on outcomes, and the data shows that for people in the US on Facebook, vaccine hesitancy has declined by about 50 per cent since January, and acceptance is high," he said.
"Narrowly characterizing leaked documents doesn't accurately represent the problem, and it also ignores the work that's been underway to make comments on posts about COVID-19 and vaccines safer and more reliable," Simpson added.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki revealed in July that President Joe Biden's administration was flagging Facebook posts on coronavirus to the Big Tech giant it considered "misinformation" over the virus, vaccines and ongoing government restrictions. That drew criticisms of collusion between the corporation and officials in censoring free speech.
Days later, Biden accused Facebook of "killing people" with misinformation, before retracting that claim.
002001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:45 GMTAfghan Human Rights Commission Says Unable to Work Due to Taliban Interference
20:29 GMTFacebook CEO Zuck's Vax Promo Scheme Became 'Cesspool' of Misinformation, Minions Warned
20:00 GMTUS Air Force Reveals Conditions to Lift Decades-Long Ban on F-22 Raptor Exports
19:54 GMTOrganiser of 'Justice for J6' Rally in Calls on Protesters to Respect Law Enforcement, Media
19:53 GMTLion's Den vs Bunch of Kittens: Ex-Trump Press Sec Spicer Sad Because Reporters Treat Psaki Better
19:53 GMTPolice Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect
19:51 GMTUS Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
19:45 GMTFDA Rejects Pfizer’s Initiative to Offer Booster Jabs After Reports on Vaccine’s Plummeting Efficacy
19:39 GMTUS Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says
19:32 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Says Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
19:06 GMTVideo: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Stream Across Rio Grande Into US State of Texas
18:56 GMTPhotos: LA Parents Angered by 'F**k Police', 'F**k Amerikkka' Posters Hung in Classroom
18:53 GMTLionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says
18:37 GMT'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says
18:18 GMTThousands Rally in France Against Ban on Bird Hunt, Reports Suggest
18:08 GMTWatch Bright Flash Appear on Jupiter After Suspected Collision With Space Object
18:02 GMT'Administrative Error': Labour Party Backtracks on Threat of Misconduct Probe Into Left-Wing MP
17:38 GMTUS Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
17:18 GMT'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
16:38 GMTWhy Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?