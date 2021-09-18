Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Parisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/ex-sec-of-state-pompeo-nsa-obrien-knew-nothing-about-gen-milleys-secret-talks-with-china-report-1089186491.html
Ex-Sec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report
Ex-Sec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report
The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said that his contacts with his Chinese counterparts, described in Bob Woodward's new book "Peril", fell... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T13:22+0000
2021-09-18T13:22+0000
us
donald trump
china
nancy pelosi
mark milley
us military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081700443_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d35d77501a9fd90afa65641f97802000.jpg
During the tenure of former US President Donald Trump, both then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ex-National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien were unaware of General Mark Milley's contacts with Chinese military officials or any intelligence that could have lead to them, Fox News has reported.The two have never been in possession of any information about the Trump administration planning to attack China - which is something that Milley discussed with his Chinese counterpart, according to "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book claimed that Milley had twice reached out to General Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army to assure him that he would warn Beijing in case former President Donald Trump decided to launch an attack against China.The claims have caused waves, prompting diverse interpretations of the situation. General Milley himself described his encounters with his Chinese counterparts as something within the scope of his duties and "routine". Former President Trump, however, does not share the sentiment, asserting that such outreach would amount to "treason".The Biden White House voiced "great confidence" in Milley, praising his patriotism and fidelity to the US Constitution. The general is expected to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on 28 September, and earlier in the week he expressed his readiness to go into as much detail as the lawmakers want him to.According to excerpts from "Peril", a book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley not only contacted China during Trump's tenure but also held an emotional conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi days after the 6 January Capitol riot. In the telephone call, Pelosi wondered about the leverage Milley could have on Trump to prevent the former president from initiating a military conflict.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/pelosi-asked-after-capitol-riot-if-wh-staff-did-anything-but-kiss-trumps-fat-butt-book-claims-1089156602.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081700443_909:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27972d5eea6d2cc3c117acaf1c0f700b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, china, nancy pelosi, mark milley, us military

Ex-Sec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report

13:22 GMT 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington, as from left, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, left, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, listen
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington, as from left, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, left, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, listen - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said that his contacts with his Chinese counterparts, described in Bob Woodward's new book "Peril", fell well within the boundaries of his duties. He is scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee in late September.
During the tenure of former US President Donald Trump, both then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ex-National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien were unaware of General Mark Milley's contacts with Chinese military officials or any intelligence that could have lead to them, Fox News has reported.
The two have never been in possession of any information about the Trump administration planning to attack China - which is something that Milley discussed with his Chinese counterpart, according to "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
The book claimed that Milley had twice reached out to General Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army to assure him that he would warn Beijing in case former President Donald Trump decided to launch an attack against China.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Pelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims
Yesterday, 12:01 GMT
The claims have caused waves, prompting diverse interpretations of the situation. General Milley himself described his encounters with his Chinese counterparts as something within the scope of his duties and "routine". Former President Trump, however, does not share the sentiment, asserting that such outreach would amount to "treason".
The Biden White House voiced "great confidence" in Milley, praising his patriotism and fidelity to the US Constitution. The general is expected to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on 28 September, and earlier in the week he expressed his readiness to go into as much detail as the lawmakers want him to.
According to excerpts from "Peril", a book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley not only contacted China during Trump's tenure but also held an emotional conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi days after the 6 January Capitol riot. In the telephone call, Pelosi wondered about the leverage Milley could have on Trump to prevent the former president from initiating a military conflict.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:54 GMTSenior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw
13:53 GMTGuinean Military Says Ousted President Conde to Remain in Country
13:30 GMTElon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza
13:22 GMTEx-Sec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report
13:13 GMTParisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations
13:03 GMTLive Updates: Trump Supporters Gather for 'Justice for J6' Rally Near US Capitol
13:03 GMTK-Pop Sensation BTS Turns Celebrity Diplomats, Will Represent South Korea at the UN General Assembly
12:59 GMTPolice Scrap Request for 100 Armed National Guardsmen to Tackle Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
12:16 GMTFrench Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris
12:10 GMT'Why Would US Ensure Our Defence?' France Urges EU to Boost 'Strategic Autonomy' Amid AUKUS Fallout
12:03 GMTDonald Trump Called North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un 'F**king Lunatic', New Book Claims
11:55 GMTVideo: Protesters in Greece Burn US, NATO Flags as Alliance Holds Annual Meeting
11:44 GMTTroy Deeney on Ronaldo's 'Magic Diet': 'If I Saw Him Eating Horsesh*t... I'd Eat That Too!'
11:39 GMTPentagon Warns Europe of Russia Posing Bigger Security Threat Than China
11:32 GMTPfizer Recalls Its Anti-Smoking Drug Chantix Over Cancer Concerns
11:25 GMTPLA Slams US as 'Destroyer of Peace' After American Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
11:03 GMTRevealed: How Washington, London, and Canberra 'Kept Paris in the Dark' About AUKUS Deal
10:36 GMTRussian Elections Face Three Cyberattacks From Abroad on the First Day of Vote
10:28 GMTMysterious Disappearance of Gabby Petito: Main Details of the Case
10:23 GMTTurkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Decision of Southern European States on Cyprus