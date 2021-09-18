'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says

White House aides have set up a "wall" to shield President Joe Biden from unscripted events and questions due to fears of him "mangling statements", according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book titled "Peril", as cited by Fox News.To tackle that, Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and then-White House adviser Anita Dunn allegedly worked to keep Biden away from unscripted events or long interviews".According to the book, this process was also called "cocooning". Despite these measures, gaffes continue to take place.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the communications team advises Biden against taking impromptu questions, but noted that since he is the president of the United States, he can "do whatever he wants". Reports have also emerged suggesting that White House staffers even mute their TVs or turn them off when the president is speaking, apparently unwilling to witness another gaffe.
