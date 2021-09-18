Registration was successful!
'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says
'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says
US President Joe Biden is famously prone to making gaffes, especially when it comes to events where he is supposed to go off-script. Even White House Press...
White House aides have set up a "wall" to shield President Joe Biden from unscripted events and questions due to fears of him "mangling statements", according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book titled "Peril", as cited by Fox News.To tackle that, Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and then-White House adviser Anita Dunn allegedly worked to keep Biden away from unscripted events or long interviews".According to the book, this process was also called "cocooning". Despite these measures, gaffes continue to take place.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the communications team advises Biden against taking impromptu questions, but noted that since he is the president of the United States, he can "do whatever he wants". Reports have also emerged suggesting that White House staffers even mute their TVs or turn them off when the president is speaking, apparently unwilling to witness another gaffe.
'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says

18:37 GMT 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. President Joe Biden is seen through a TV camera monitor as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen through a TV camera monitor as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
US President Joe Biden is famously prone to making gaffes, especially when it comes to events where he is supposed to go off-script. Even White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the communications team advises the president to refrain from taking impromptu questions.
White House aides have set up a "wall" to shield President Joe Biden from unscripted events and questions due to fears of him "mangling statements", according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book titled "Peril", as cited by Fox News.

"That side of Biden -- his tendency to at times be testy or mangle statements -- was still with him and now part of his presidency", the book says, according to Fox News, referring to Biden's numerous gaffes.

To tackle that, Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and then-White House adviser Anita Dunn allegedly worked to keep Biden away from unscripted events or long interviews".
According to the book, this process was also called "cocooning". Despite these measures, gaffes continue to take place.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the crisis in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2021
Is Biden Fit to Run the US? Doctors Worry His Gaffes Are Signs of 'Early Onset Dementia' - Report
20 August, 22:22 GMT
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the communications team advises Biden against taking impromptu questions, but noted that since he is the president of the United States, he can "do whatever he wants".
Reports have also emerged suggesting that White House staffers even mute their TVs or turn them off when the president is speaking, apparently unwilling to witness another gaffe.
