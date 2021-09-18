https://sputniknews.com/20210918/biden-administration-limits-covid-19-treatment-for-seven-states-1089173520.html
Biden Administration Limits COVID-19 Treatment for Seven States
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FDA advisory panel voting against
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FDA advisory panel voting against vaccine booster shots for all, and Alex Jones filing a lawsuit against FAA over drone restriction at the Texas border.
GUESTHoward Sounes - Author, Journalist, and Biographer | The Life of Bob Dylan, Heist: The True Story of the World's Biggest Cash Robbery, and Writing Crime Books. and Making MoviesJon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Google as a Public Utility, Kamala Harris, and The Free MarketIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Howard Sounes on his biography of Bob Dylan, MMA fighter Lee Murray, and people's interest in crime stories. Howard discussed the biggest cash robbery in world history and the most prominent accomplice, MMA fighter Lee Murray. Howard talked about the extreme shyness of Bob Dylan and his music career in his eighties.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe on the Claremont Institute, breaking up Google, and consumer choice. Jon talked about the Claremont Institute filing an amicus brief in Ohio to declare Google a Public Utility. Jon spoke about the benefits of breaking up Google and the need for consumers to choose products in the free market.Also, we continue talking about Biden's administration COVID-19 policy across the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Howard Sounes - Author, Journalist, and Biographer | The Life of Bob Dylan, Heist: The True Story of the World's Biggest Cash Robbery, and Writing Crime Books. and Making Movies
Jon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Google as a Public Utility, Kamala Harris, and The Free Market
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Howard Sounes on his biography of Bob Dylan, MMA fighter Lee Murray, and people's interest in crime stories. Howard discussed the biggest cash robbery in world history and the most prominent accomplice, MMA fighter Lee Murray. Howard talked about the extreme shyness of Bob Dylan and his music career in his eighties.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe on the Claremont Institute, breaking up Google, and consumer choice. Jon talked about the Claremont Institute filing an amicus brief in Ohio to declare Google a Public Utility. Jon spoke about the benefits of breaking up Google and the need for consumers to choose products in the free market.
Also, we continue talking about Biden's administration COVID-19 policy across the country.
