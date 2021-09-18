Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/biden-administration-limits-covid-19-treatment-for-seven-states-1089173520.html
Biden Administration Limits COVID-19 Treatment for Seven States
Biden Administration Limits COVID-19 Treatment for Seven States
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FDA advisory panel voting against... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T07:49+0000
2021-09-18T07:49+0000
bank robbery
radio
us
faa
mma
anti-trust laws
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089173476_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_d1b77b8f95e8327f10f8b9a8e63ce8ba.jpg
Biden Administration Limits COVID19 Treatment for Seven States
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FDA advisory panel voting against vaccine booster shots for all, and Alex Jones filing a lawsuit against FAA over drone restriction at the Texas border.
GUESTHoward Sounes - Author, Journalist, and Biographer | The Life of Bob Dylan, Heist: The True Story of the World's Biggest Cash Robbery, and Writing Crime Books. and Making MoviesJon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Google as a Public Utility, Kamala Harris, and The Free MarketIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Howard Sounes on his biography of Bob Dylan, MMA fighter Lee Murray, and people's interest in crime stories. Howard discussed the biggest cash robbery in world history and the most prominent accomplice, MMA fighter Lee Murray. Howard talked about the extreme shyness of Bob Dylan and his music career in his eighties.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe on the Claremont Institute, breaking up Google, and consumer choice. Jon talked about the Claremont Institute filing an amicus brief in Ohio to declare Google a Public Utility. Jon spoke about the benefits of breaking up Google and the need for consumers to choose products in the free market.Also, we continue talking about Biden's administration COVID-19 policy across the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089173476_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb44ccb3b01de606e72850a0b1f24af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bank robbery, radio, us, faa, mma, anti-trust laws, the backstory, аудио

Biden Administration Limits COVID-19 Treatment for Seven States

07:49 GMT 18.09.2021
Biden Administration Limits COVID19 Treatment for Seven States
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FDA advisory panel voting against vaccine booster shots for all, and Alex Jones filing a lawsuit against FAA over drone restriction at the Texas border.
GUEST
Howard Sounes - Author, Journalist, and Biographer | The Life of Bob Dylan, Heist: The True Story of the World's Biggest Cash Robbery, and Writing Crime Books. and Making Movies
Jon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Google as a Public Utility, Kamala Harris, and The Free Market
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Howard Sounes on his biography of Bob Dylan, MMA fighter Lee Murray, and people's interest in crime stories. Howard discussed the biggest cash robbery in world history and the most prominent accomplice, MMA fighter Lee Murray. Howard talked about the extreme shyness of Bob Dylan and his music career in his eighties.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jon Schweppe on the Claremont Institute, breaking up Google, and consumer choice. Jon talked about the Claremont Institute filing an amicus brief in Ohio to declare Google a Public Utility. Jon spoke about the benefits of breaking up Google and the need for consumers to choose products in the free market.
Also, we continue talking about Biden's administration COVID-19 policy across the country.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:51 GMTFront-Runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for Support
08:44 GMTNeighbour Files Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Over Planned Underground Vault
08:32 GMTTen Melbourne Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters
08:09 GMTLondon Falling: San Francisco Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate - Video
08:05 GMTIndia Keeping All Options Open as China Could Share Nuke Submarines With Pakistan, Says Navy Veteran
07:49 GMTNo.10's Biggest Secret: Only Ten People in UK 'Were in the Know About AUKUS Pact'
07:01 GMTTwo Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured, Source Says
06:44 GMT'There Are More Influential People': Meghan Markle's Dad Says Sussexes Shouldn't Be on Time 100
06:29 GMT4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California
06:21 GMTUS Capitol Police Brace for Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 January Riot
06:14 GMTRussia and US to Eventually Start Discussing Military Aspects of Arctic, Official Says
06:07 GMTGerman Defence Minister Says to Propose Plan for EU Rapid Reaction Forces by November
05:56 GMTAustralian Foreign Ministry Regrets French Decision to Recall Ambassador
05:56 GMTBiden MIA as Pentagon Admits to Killing Afghan Civilians, France Recalls Envoys & Booster Jab Vetoed
05:39 GMTAustralian Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Photos, Videos
04:40 GMTLive Updates: India Administers 25 Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses on Narendra Modi's Birthday
04:30 GMTPlaytime is Over! Golden Retriever Won't Pay Bills
04:09 GMTAir France Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Beijing Over Fire on Board, Reports Say
03:51 GMTChina May Direct Its Nuclear Missiles Towards Australia as AUKUS 'Serves US’ Demands' - Report
03:47 GMTFive People Injured, 49 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu – Reports