Australian Foreign Ministry Regrets French Decision to Recall Ambassador
Australian Foreign Ministry Regrets French Decision to Recall Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Australia regrets the French decision to recall its ambassador from the country over Canberra's withdrawal from the deal with Naval Group on... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
According to the spokeswoman, Australia values its relations with France and views it as an important part of ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region.Late Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the recall of the country's ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for consultations due to Canberra's termination of the submarine contract.This decision was made after Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States on Wednesday announced a defence partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of the US and UK backing Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines. The new defence pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines.
05:56 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 06:02 GMT 18.09.2021)
An aerial view taken on January 11, 2015 shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Australia regrets the French decision to recall its ambassador from the country over Canberra's withdrawal from the deal with Naval Group on submarine supplies, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Saturday.

"We note with regret France's decision to recall its ambassador to Australia for consultations following the decision on the Attack Class [submarine] project", the spokeswoman told The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the spokeswoman, Australia values its relations with France and views it as an important part of ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We look forward to engaging with France again on our many issues of shared interest, based on shared values", the spokeswoman added.

Late Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the recall of the country's ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for consultations due to Canberra's termination of the submarine contract.
This decision was made after Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States on Wednesday announced a defence partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of the US and UK backing Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines. The new defence pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines.
