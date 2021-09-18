Air France Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Beijing Over Fire on Board, Reports Say

According to the newspaper Beijing Daily, the plane took off from the Beijing Capital International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, and soon thereafter, a bang was heard in the tail of the jet, following which black smoke emerged.No individuals were injured in the incident.Photos captured by passengers appear to show significant damage to one of the plane's seats.The causes of the incident remain unknown.
BEIJING (Sputnik) – On Saturday, Air France Flight AF393 (Beijing-Paris) returned to Beijing to make an emergency landing there over a fire on board the aircraft, Beijing Daily reported.
According to the newspaper Beijing Daily, the plane took off from the Beijing Capital International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, and soon thereafter, a bang was heard in the tail of the jet, following which black smoke emerged.
No individuals were injured in the incident.
Photos captured by passengers appear to show significant damage to one of the plane's seats.
A cabin fire on Air France flight AF393, which was scheduled to take off from Beijing to Paris on Sat morning, sent the plane back to the Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing Daily reported. No injuries have been reported and the airline has not revealed detailed info. pic.twitter.com/nfnBDprgyj