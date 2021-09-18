Registration was successful!
4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California
4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred next to the city of Carson in Los Angeles County, California, the United States Geological Survey... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T06:29+0000
2021-09-18T06:47+0000
california
earthquake
us
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.3 - 1km ESE of Carson", the USGS tweeted.No damage has been reported so far, Carson authorities and California emergency services said on the Twitter account Ready Carson, adding that "normal safety flaring" was taking place at the city's large crude oil refinery "with no danger to the public".The earthquake was recorded at 7:58 p.m. on Friday local time (02:58 GMT). The epicentre was located about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Carson at a depth of 15 kilometres. Its magnitude was originally estimated at 4.4 and then downgraded to 4.3.
california
california, earthquake, us

4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California

06:29 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 18.09.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred next to the city of Carson in Los Angeles County, California, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.3 - 1km ESE of Carson", the USGS tweeted.
No damage has been reported so far, Carson authorities and California emergency services said on the Twitter account Ready Carson, adding that "normal safety flaring" was taking place at the city's large crude oil refinery "with no danger to the public".
The earthquake was recorded at 7:58 p.m. on Friday local time (02:58 GMT). The epicentre was located about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Carson at a depth of 15 kilometres. Its magnitude was originally estimated at 4.4 and then downgraded to 4.3.
