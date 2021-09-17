https://sputniknews.com/20210917/xi-urges-sco-to-resist-external-meddling-after-us-australia-vow-to-bolster-ties-with-taiwan-1089161828.html

Xi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan

Xi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan

Last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US to stop official contacts with and end arms sales to Taiwan and fully abide by the One China policy... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T14:03+0000

2021-09-17T14:03+0000

2021-09-17T14:03+0000

xi jinping

asia & pacific

china

relations

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089158888_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8e70d26c4affe1c8c3ac8afa3a173c97.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for countering interference by external forces after the US and Australia signalled a readiness to strengthen relations with Taiwan.He was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who underscored that Beijing is firmly against plans by Canberra and Washington to bolster ties with Taiwan as it constitutes this as being interference in China's domestic affairs.The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Washington has, however, maintained informal relations with the island since severing diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, is uneasy over Taipei's ongoing cooperation with Washington, especially in the defence sector.According to Zhao, Australia and the US should respect the will of the people in regional countries, abandon their "Cold War zero-sum mentality", and objectively assess the development of China, as well as stop interfering in its internal affairs and heating up the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.He spoke after the US and Australia, following the consultations held in Washington by the heads of their defence and foreign affairs agencies, announced their intention "to strengthen ties with Taiwan" - described by the two sides as a "leading democracy and a critical partner for both countries".The developments followed the US, Australia, and the UK announcing a new trilateral security partnership, AUKUS, on Wednesday to "protect and defend" the three nations' "shared interests in the Indo-Pacific".Even though the three stressed that the AUKUS alliance was not directed against anyone, the initiative is widely perceived as a response to China's growing assertiveness in the region.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/china-scrambles-its-j-16-su-30-fighter-jets-to-repel-us-spy-plane-p-8-near-taiwan---video-1088956639.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/aukus-treaty-undermines-regional-stability-chinese-foreign-ministry-says-1089120286.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

xi jinping, asia & pacific, china, relations, taiwan