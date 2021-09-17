Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/xi-urges-sco-to-resist-external-meddling-after-us-australia-vow-to-bolster-ties-with-taiwan-1089161828.html
Xi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
Xi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
Last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US to stop official contacts with and end arms sales to Taiwan and fully abide by the One China policy... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T14:03+0000
2021-09-17T14:03+0000
xi jinping
asia & pacific
china
relations
taiwan
The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Washington has, however, maintained informal relations with the island since severing diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, is uneasy over Taipei's ongoing cooperation with Washington, especially in the defence sector.

The developments followed the US, Australia, and the UK announcing a new trilateral security partnership, AUKUS, on Wednesday to "protect and defend" the three nations' "shared interests in the Indo-Pacific".

Even though the three stressed that the AUKUS alliance was not directed against anyone, the initiative is widely perceived as a response to China's growing assertiveness in the region.
china
xi jinping, asia & pacific, china, relations, taiwan

Xi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan

14:03 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANN WANGSoldiers march to position during an anti-invasion drill on the beach during the annual Han Kuang military drill in Tainan, Taiwan, September 14, 2021
Soldiers march to position during an anti-invasion drill on the beach during the annual Han Kuang military drill in Tainan, Taiwan, September 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANN WANG
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US to stop official contacts with and end arms sales to Taiwan and fully abide by the One China policy in order to avoid further damaging relations between Beijing and Washington.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for countering interference by external forces after the US and Australia signalled a readiness to strengthen relations with Taiwan.

Speaking at an online meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan on Friday, Xi urged SCO members to "absolutely resist external forces interfering [in] countries in our region at any excuse, and hold the future of our countries' development and progress firmly in our own hands".

He was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who underscored that Beijing is firmly against plans by Canberra and Washington to bolster ties with Taiwan as it constitutes this as being interference in China's domestic affairs.
In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
China Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
10 September, 18:02 GMT
The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Washington has, however, maintained informal relations with the island since severing diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, is uneasy over Taipei's ongoing cooperation with Washington, especially in the defence sector.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters on Friday that the United States and Australia, for the sake of their own geopolitical and private interests, "deliberately discredit China, interfere in the internal affairs of the PRC [People's Republic of China], and create provocations in the relations between regional states. In this regard, China expresses its strong discontent and firm opposition".

According to Zhao, Australia and the US should respect the will of the people in regional countries, abandon their "Cold War zero-sum mentality", and objectively assess the development of China, as well as stop interfering in its internal affairs and heating up the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.
Chinese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
China Accuses US of Intensifying Arms Race by Creating AUKUS
Yesterday, 08:11 GMT
He spoke after the US and Australia, following the consultations held in Washington by the heads of their defence and foreign affairs agencies, announced their intention "to strengthen ties with Taiwan" - described by the two sides as a "leading democracy and a critical partner for both countries".

Joanne Ou, a spokesperson for Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "sincerely thanked" Canberra and Washington for their "firm and open" support, vowing "to work closely" with both sides "to jointly safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region".

The developments followed the US, Australia, and the UK announcing a new trilateral security partnership, AUKUS, on Wednesday to "protect and defend" the three nations' "shared interests in the Indo-Pacific".
Even though the three stressed that the AUKUS alliance was not directed against anyone, the initiative is widely perceived as a response to China's growing assertiveness in the region.
