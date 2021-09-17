Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-slaps-new-hezbollah-related-sanctions-on-several-individuals-1089160314.html
US Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
US Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
According to the website of the US Treasury Department, the sanctions will also target people linked to Iran's elite Quds Force. 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T13:14+0000
2021-09-17T13:31+0000
hezbollah
us
middle east
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Four people were targeted by the US sanctions on Friday, as the Treasury said they had ties to the Lebanese Shia organisation Hezbollah.Hezbollah has been designated as a terrorist group by more than 20 countries, including the US, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah, us, middle east, lebanon

US Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals

13:14 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 17.09.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
According to the website of the US Treasury Department, the sanctions will also target people linked to Iran's elite Quds Force.
Four people were targeted by the US sanctions on Friday, as the Treasury said they had ties to the Lebanese Shia organisation Hezbollah.
Hezbollah has been designated as a terrorist group by more than 20 countries, including the US, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTUnited Airlines Briefly Grounded Flights in US, Canada Due to Computer Issues, FAA Says
13:29 GMTDutch Acting Defense Minister Resigns Over Kabul Evacuations Chaos, Reports Suggest
13:27 GMTFrance Says It Cannot Trust Australia in Trade Talks After Canberra Ditched Joint Sub Deal
13:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
13:18 GMTIndonesia Wary of Australia's Plans to Acquire Nuclear Submarines
13:14 GMTUS Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
12:57 GMTPakistan Will Get ‘Badly Burnt’ If It Courts the Taliban Beyond a Point, Warns Author
12:51 GMTUS General Mark Milley Reportedly Downplayed George Floyd Protests' Severity in Talks With Trump
12:51 GMTIs Narendra Modi Emerging as the Most Sports Loving Indian Prime Minister?
12:28 GMTFAA Bans Drone Flights Over Texas Bridge After Thousands of Haitians Filmed Flocking to Area
12:27 GMT'Show Got It Wrong': Priyanka Chopra Apologises After Taking Flak Over 'The Activist' Format
12:05 GMTNicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
12:01 GMTPelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims
11:48 GMTArmenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies
11:32 GMTUK Military 'Actively Recruiting' New Spies for Deployment in Asian Region Amid AUKUS-Caused Waves
11:14 GMTPunjabi Activists Clash With Police in Delhi During Anti-Farm Law Protests - Video
11:07 GMTClip of Man With Crossbow on Balcony in Netherlands Emerges Online Amid Reports of Stabbing Attack
10:48 GMTTwo Killed, One Injured in 'Crossbow Attack' in the Netherlands
10:44 GMTRussia Says IAEA Should Monitor Process of US Handing Nuke Tech Over to Australia
10:44 GMTUK-US Post-Brexit Trade Deal Unlikely If Northern Ireland Peace Accords Destroyed, Pelosi Says