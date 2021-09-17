Registration was successful!
US Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
US Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
According to the website of the US Treasury Department, the sanctions will also target people linked to Iran's elite Quds Force.
Four people were targeted by the US sanctions on Friday, as the Treasury said they had ties to the Lebanese Shia organisation Hezbollah.Hezbollah has been designated as a terrorist group by more than 20 countries, including the US, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom.
13:14 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 17.09.2021)
According to the website of the US Treasury Department, the sanctions will also target people linked to Iran's elite Quds Force.
Four people were targeted by the US sanctions on Friday, as the Treasury said they had ties to the Lebanese Shia organisation Hezbollah.
Hezbollah has been designated as a terrorist group by more than 20 countries, including the US, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom.