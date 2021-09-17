Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-prosecutors-reportedly-plan-to-charge-ex-boeing-employee-for-concealing-truth-about-737-max-1089166396.html
US Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
US Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
US Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
2021-09-17T19:34+0000
2021-09-17T19:34+0000
us
boeing
boeing 737 max
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082269743_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_142378f13d6e91c264587f757015f44f.jpg
US federal prosecutors are planning to charge a former Boeing chief technical pilot, Mark Forkner, who is thought to have concealed from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) information about certain features of the 737 MAX, the company's top-selling airliner, The Wall Street Journal reported. Charges may reportedly be pressed in the coming weeks, but it is unclear what those charges will be.According to a US House probe, Forkner persuaded the FAA to exclude information about the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) from the pilot manual. MCAS was blamed for leading to two fatal crashes in one year which saw all 737 MAX planes grounded. As a result, the pilots did not know about the MCAS software, when it engages and how it affects flight, and nor did they receive any training for this feature of the airframe. This led to several pilots making a series of fatal mistakes.Forkner's exchange in chats, released by congressional investigators, suggested that he hadn't told the FAA about Boeing engineers expanding the MCAS authority and frequency of engagement. He also claimed that he was left in the dark about these changes.After learning that MCAS's influence on flight will be more potent than originally expected, however, Forkner failed to notify authorities. A criminal settlement between federal prosecutors and Boeing indicated that two of its employees conspired to trick the FAA into believing that future 737 MAX pilots would not require expensive flight simulator training. The latter could presumably make the jet less attractive to some of the airlines due to additional expense, settlement documents say, but would have made pilots aware of MCAS's functionality and how to disable it should the system make too many corrections to an airliner's course.The same settlement also included concerns from some Boeing employees who claimed that they felt pressured to make 737 MAX approved for faster pilot training that would not require costly simulator lights. A final agreement between the FAA and Boeing said that the misconduct that led to the disasters was "neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees, nor facilitated by senior management".The aviation giant paid a $244 million fine and an additional $2.3 billion as compensation to families of 346 people killed in the October 2018 Lion Air 737 MAX crash and a similar March 2019 crash involving an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX. In both cases, MCAS, designed to prevent the new jet from stalling by forcing its nose down, took the two airliners into uncontrolled nosedives with pilots unaware of how to switch off the invasive flight correction system.
https://sputniknews.com/20210409/citing-electrical-issues-boeing-advises-16-airlines-to-ground-embattled-737-max-jets--1082587031.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082269743_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35be03957b5b7cd10484217349ee81b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, boeing, boeing 737 max

US Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX

19:34 GMT 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenThe first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane taxis for takeoff, Monday, March 1, 2021, on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane taxis for takeoff, Monday, March 1, 2021, on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Invasive MCAS technology installed on the jet's onboard computers led to two major airline crashes due to pilots not having been properly instructed on how the technology works. As a result, 346 people died in two incidents and Boeing found itself in one of the biggest crises in its history.
US federal prosecutors are planning to charge a former Boeing chief technical pilot, Mark Forkner, who is thought to have concealed from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) information about certain features of the 737 MAX, the company's top-selling airliner, The Wall Street Journal reported. Charges may reportedly be pressed in the coming weeks, but it is unclear what those charges will be.
According to a US House probe, Forkner persuaded the FAA to exclude information about the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) from the pilot manual. MCAS was blamed for leading to two fatal crashes in one year which saw all 737 MAX planes grounded. As a result, the pilots did not know about the MCAS software, when it engages and how it affects flight, and nor did they receive any training for this feature of the airframe. This led to several pilots making a series of fatal mistakes.
Forkner's exchange in chats, released by congressional investigators, suggested that he hadn't told the FAA about Boeing engineers expanding the MCAS authority and frequency of engagement. He also claimed that he was left in the dark about these changes.
"So I basically lied to the regulators (unknowingly)", Forkner said in one 2016 message.
After learning that MCAS's influence on flight will be more potent than originally expected, however, Forkner failed to notify authorities. A criminal settlement between federal prosecutors and Boeing indicated that two of its employees conspired to trick the FAA into believing that future 737 MAX pilots would not require expensive flight simulator training. The latter could presumably make the jet less attractive to some of the airlines due to additional expense, settlement documents say, but would have made pilots aware of MCAS's functionality and how to disable it should the system make too many corrections to an airliner's course.
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2021
Citing Electrical Issues, Boeing Advises 16 Airlines to Ground Embattled 737 MAX Jets
9 April, 20:50 GMT
The same settlement also included concerns from some Boeing employees who claimed that they felt pressured to make 737 MAX approved for faster pilot training that would not require costly simulator lights. A final agreement between the FAA and Boeing said that the misconduct that led to the disasters was "neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees, nor facilitated by senior management".
The aviation giant paid a $244 million fine and an additional $2.3 billion as compensation to families of 346 people killed in the October 2018 Lion Air 737 MAX crash and a similar March 2019 crash involving an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX. In both cases, MCAS, designed to prevent the new jet from stalling by forcing its nose down, took the two airliners into uncontrolled nosedives with pilots unaware of how to switch off the invasive flight correction system.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTFrance Recalls Ambassadors From US, Australia for Consultations over AUKUS Alliance
19:34 GMTUS Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Charge Ex-Boeing Employee for Concealing Truth About 737 MAX
19:28 GMTAlt-Right Proud Boys Warn Members to Avoid 'Trap' of Washington DC Rally
19:18 GMTTrump Sends Letter to Top Georgia Officials Demanding to End 'Illegitimate' Biden's Presidency
19:18 GMTTaliban Reportedly Ditches Women's Ministry in Favour of 'Ministry of Virtue and Vice'
19:09 GMTUS Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians
19:07 GMTPresident Trump’s Dismissal of Bill Barr’s Warnings Cost Him Presidency, Book Claims
19:03 GMTDeSantis Slams Biden for ‘Dramatically’ Seizing Florida’s COVID-19 Treatment
19:00 GMTWH Reportedly Plans to Launch 'Deportation Flights' to Haiti as Texas Migrant Crisis Worsens
18:50 GMTKiwi Cricket Team Could Have Been Attacked, New Zealand PM Ardern Told Pakistan PM Khan
18:41 GMTAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Second Ethics Complaint For 'Tax The Rich' Appearance at Met Gala
18:02 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank, Red Crescent Says
17:40 GMTPayPal Allows UK Clients to Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrencies
17:30 GMT'Perfectly Within Duties': Gen. Milley Defends Secret Talks With China on Possibility of US Attack
17:21 GMTCapitol Police Chief Warns of Threats Ahead of Rally in Support of Protesters Charged in 6 Jan. Riot
17:06 GMTBoris's Johnson: PM Cracks Joke About his Fertility at Post-Reshuffle Cabinet Meeting
16:23 GMTTikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010, Reports Say
16:21 GMTUS Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
16:04 GMTCanada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
16:01 GMTRepublican FEC Member Doesn't Rule Out Bias in Twitter Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story