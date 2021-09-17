Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-house-armed-services-committee-warns-troubled-f-35-program-may-become-unsustainable-at-its-peak-1089145708.html
US House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
US House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
Earlier this month, Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee, revealed that he recommends the US Air Force invest in smaller... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T04:16+0000
2021-09-17T04:16+0000
us house armed services committee
f-35
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401591_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_5fbad803eb74d08ff38e6caa7927fa22.jpg
The House Armed Services Committee recently highlighted that the weapons system of the US' F-35 fleet will have to undergo a series of software updates in order to account for technological advancements by adversaries. The congressional committee's concerns were detailed in a September report for Fiscal Year 2022. "The committee supports the F–35 program and acknowledges it is a capability that can be used against advanced integrated air defense systems operating against the United States or its foreign partners and allies during high-end, very contested contingencies when the aircraft is finally installed with Technical Refresh-3 hardware and Block 4 software capabilities," the report read. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) also expressed a negative outlook for the F-35 program within a July report. The GAO projected that the US Air Force will be faced with incredible sustainment costs once F-35 operations reach their peak in 2036. "If the projected annual sustainment cost overruns — conservatively estimated at tens of billions of dollars when aggregated — are not reversed and brought into alignment with the affordability constraints, over time there will be increasing and significant pressure on DOD’s annual budget as the number of the aircraft in the F-35 fleet increases," the watchdog warned.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401591_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8f72a84459ab0c3340aa3858bcad4161.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house armed services committee, f-35

US House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak

04:16 GMT 17.09.2021
© US Pacific Air Forces/Senior Airman Clay LancasterSix F-22 Raptors arrived at Kadena AB, Jan. 10, as part of a three month deployment in support of U.S. Pacific Commands security obligations in the western pacific
Six F-22 Raptors arrived at Kadena AB, Jan. 10, as part of a three month deployment in support of U.S. Pacific Commands security obligations in the western pacific - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© US Pacific Air Forces/Senior Airman Clay Lancaster
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee, revealed that he recommends the US Air Force invest in smaller, unmanned aircraft, as the F-35 may not remain as modern as previously. He said that while the costly multirole jet outperforms the F-16, the advent of new missile technology poses a threat.
The House Armed Services Committee recently highlighted that the weapons system of the US' F-35 fleet will have to undergo a series of software updates in order to account for technological advancements by adversaries.
The congressional committee's concerns were detailed in a September report for Fiscal Year 2022.
"The committee supports the F–35 program and acknowledges it is a capability that can be used against advanced integrated air defense systems operating against the United States or its foreign partners and allies during high-end, very contested contingencies when the aircraft is finally installed with Technical Refresh-3 hardware and Block 4 software capabilities," the report read.
"But given the extraordinary costs to date of the program, the committee calls into question the actual affordability of the program for the taxpayer after 20 years since its inception."
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) also expressed a negative outlook for the F-35 program within a July report. The GAO projected that the US Air Force will be faced with incredible sustainment costs once F-35 operations reach their peak in 2036.
"If the projected annual sustainment cost overruns — conservatively estimated at tens of billions of dollars when aggregated — are not reversed and brought into alignment with the affordability constraints, over time there will be increasing and significant pressure on DOD’s annual budget as the number of the aircraft in the F-35 fleet increases," the watchdog warned.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea
01:56 GMTAlex Murdaugh and The Fall of a Southern Dynasty
01:33 GMT'At the End of the Occupation' Country Faces Many Challenges - Head of Afghan National Peace Council
01:11 GMT'Human-Sized Penguin' Uncovered by New Zealand Schoolchildren Reveals Ancient Species
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste
YesterdayBiden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
YesterdayHow New Book About Trump Misfired, Inflicting Further Damage to Biden's DoD After Afghan Debacle
YesterdayUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
YesterdaySpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
YesterdayOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11