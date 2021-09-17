US Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians

McKenzie said the decision to order the airstrike "was a mistake" and took full responsibility for the "tragic outcome" of the attack."A comprehensive review of all the available footage and reporting on the matter led us to a final conclusion that as many as ten civilians were killed in the strike, including up to seven children," the US general added.The airstrike was ordered in the aftermath of a string of deadly terrorist attacks by Daesh-Khorasan that targeted crowds of civilians as well as US and Taliban* soldiers outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26. The bombings killed nearly 200 people and injured thousands.One airstrike on August 28 in eastern Afghanistan was purported to have killed two Daesh commanders responsible for orchestrating the attacks. A second strike on August 29 hit a vehicle in Kabul that CENTCOM claimed was carrying a car bomb intended to be imminently used in a terrorist attack.Bill Urban, a CENTCOM spokesperson, claimed at the time that the airstrike caused "significant secondary explosions" by setting off the car bomb and that the strike had killed multiple Daesh fighters and no civilians. However, it soon became clear that at least 10 civilians had been killed, including seven children.McKenzie added on Friday that the US was exploring the idea of making restitution payments to the victims of the drone strike.*Taliban, Daesh: terrorist groups outlawed in many countries
US Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command (USCENTCOM), admitted Friday that no Daesh-Khorasan* fighters were killed in the August 29 airstrike in Kabul. The attack killed 10 civilians.
McKenzie said the decision to order the airstrike "was a mistake" and took full responsibility for the "tragic outcome" of the attack.
"A comprehensive review of all the available footage and reporting on the matter led us to a final conclusion that as many as ten civilians were killed in the strike, including up to seven children," the US general added.
The airstrike was ordered in the aftermath of a string of deadly terrorist attacks by Daesh-Khorasan that targeted crowds of civilians as well as US and Taliban* soldiers outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26. The bombings killed nearly 200 people and injured thousands.
One airstrike on August 28 in eastern Afghanistan was purported to have killed two Daesh commanders responsible for orchestrating the attacks. A second strike on August 29 hit a vehicle in Kabul that CENTCOM claimed was carrying a car bomb intended to be imminently used in a terrorist attack.
Bill Urban, a CENTCOM spokesperson, claimed at the time that the airstrike caused "significant secondary explosions" by setting off the car bomb and that the strike had killed multiple Daesh fighters and no civilians. However, it soon became clear that at least 10 civilians had been killed, including seven children.
McKenzie added on Friday that the US was exploring the idea of making restitution payments to the victims of the drone strike.
*Taliban, Daesh: terrorist groups outlawed in many countries