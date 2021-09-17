Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-defence-secretary-approves-request-to-deploy-100-troops-at-capitol-protest-1089165836.html
US Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
US Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin approved a request from the US Capitol Police to deploy 100 troops to assist with the planned... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T16:21+0000
2021-09-17T16:21+0000
us
lloyd austin
capitol hill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107084/54/1070845414_0:123:3500:2092_1920x0_80_0_0_1b41b1da4b1c078d9e9bdee3a06dcb36.jpg
capitol hill
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107084/54/1070845414_201:0:3312:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_7c332f41d293ed458906188413f55754.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, lloyd austin, capitol hill

US Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest

16:21 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Aaron P. BernsteinCapitol Hill Police officers look on as activists gather at the US Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington January 29, 2017
Capitol Hill Police officers look on as activists gather at the US Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington January 29, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / Aaron P. Bernstein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin approved a request from the US Capitol Police to deploy 100 troops to assist with the planned protest at the Capitol on Saturday in support of those jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, Defense Department Spokesperson Christian Mitchell said on Thursday.

"On September 17, Secretary of Defence Austin approved a request from the Capitol Hill Police Board to provide 100 members of the Washington D.C. National Guard who will be stationed at the D.C. Armory as a Physical Security Task Force to augment law enforcement for the September 18th demonstration on Capitol Hill", Mitchell said.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:23 GMTTikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010, Reports Say
16:21 GMTUS Defence Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest
16:04 GMTCanada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact, Report Says
16:01 GMTRepublican FEC Member Doesn't Rule Out Bias in Twitter Banning Hunter Biden Laptop Story
16:00 GMTTel Aviv ‘Significantly’ Expanding Red Sea Presence Amid Alleged Iran Threat: Ex-Israeli Navy Chief
15:56 GMTFinal 9/11 Hearing Abruptly Cancelled at Gitmo Due to COVID-19-Related Illness - Reports
15:47 GMTDemocratic Lawyer Charged in Probe of Trump-Russian Investigation Pleads Not Guilty
15:13 GMTBlinken: US Ready to Delay New Sanctions if Ethiopia and Eritrea Act to Resolve Conflict
14:55 GMTLondon Gang Who Killed NHS Worker From 'Wrong Postcode' Jailed After Murder Sketches Found
14:53 GMTRussia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19
14:30 GMTVideo: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway
14:15 GMTRonaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says
14:03 GMTXi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
14:02 GMTUN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
13:39 GMTHitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says
13:32 GMTUnited Airlines Briefly Grounded Flights in US, Canada Due to Computer Issues, FAA Says
13:29 GMTDutch Acting Defense Minister Resigns Over Kabul Evacuations Chaos, Reports Suggest
13:27 GMTFrance Says It Cannot Trust Australia in Trade Talks After Canberra Ditched Joint Sub Deal
13:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
13:18 GMTIndonesia Wary of Australia's Plans to Acquire Nuclear Submarines