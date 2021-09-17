https://sputniknews.com/20210917/us-booster-policy-in-disarray-china-slams-new-us-security-pact-1089144850.html

US Booster Policy in Disarray; China Slams New US Security Pact

US Booster Policy in Disarray; China Slams New US Security Pact

Scientists are at odds over the Biden administration's new vaccine booster program as studies reveal conflicting data. 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-17T10:25+0000

2021-09-17T10:25+0000

2021-09-17T10:25+0000

belarus

beirut

australia

benny gantz

nord stream 2

the critical hour

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089144739_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_2b9281776be286af0e366dce4a417cd8.jpg

US Booster Policy in Disarray; China Slams new US Security Pact Scientists are at odds over the Biden administration's new vaccine booster program as studies reveal conflicting data.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss Covid. Scientists are at odds over the Biden administration's new vaccine booster program, as various studies bring in conflicting data. Also, a CDC report contends that fully vaccinated people can still transmit the virus.James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A recent report in the Intercept shows that US generals who deliberately lied about the Afghanistan occupation faced no consequences and were rewarded with large pensions and high-paying jobs in the industry of war profiteers.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's EU relations. EU partners are making a fuss over the war games between Russia and Belarus, even though they have been practicing much larger war games on Russia's borders explicitly aimed at war with the Eurasian power. Also, disenchanted warmongers in Europe are frustrated at the US pullout from Afghanistan, and are pushing for an independent EU army to carry out imperialist wars throughout the world.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss voting. In furtherance of a probe of the 2020 elections, the GOP-led Pennsylvania State Senate has approved subpoenas for a wide range of data and personal information on voters. The senators are seeking to obtain names, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, last four digits of Social Security numbers, addresses, and methods of voting for millions of voters.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The US, UK, and Australia have announced a new agreement that is put together as a military pact against China. The plan includes providing nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. China has slammed the latest anti-China move and argues that it will hurt regional stability.Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss AI. UN High Commissioner for Human RIghts Michele Bachelet is asking that companies halt the sale and use of artificial intelligence technology that can imperil human rights. Bachelet argues that "AI technologies can have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people's human rights."Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss American-European relations. A Strategic Culture article examines the relationship between the United States and Europe.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Israel. There are reports that one of the Palestinian prison escapees was beaten and tortured by Israeli security and is now effectively brain dead. Also, the war crimes case against Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz is moving forward to a Dutch appeals court.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

belarus

beirut

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

belarus, beirut, australia, benny gantz, nord stream 2, the critical hour, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио, radio