Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/un-security-council-holds-meeting-on-afghanistan--1089152381.html
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
UN Chief Antonio Guterres believes it is up to the Security Council to consider whether a UN roadmap needs to be developed in order to waive some of the... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T14:02+0000
2021-09-17T14:02+0000
afghanistan
un security council
asia
news
world
un
afghanistan
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3344253403c6cf8018c6dcadbcb565.jpg
Sputnik is live from New York as members of the UN Security Council are holding a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, earlier mired in a nearly 20-year war until the Taliban regained control over the nation following the US withdrawal. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said in an interview with Sputnik that the organisation needed to create the conditions to allow some sanctions waivers for the Taliban for the effective distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened on 14 September. Over 80 world leaders have travelled to New York City to participate in person despite the global spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.*The Taliban is a terrorist orgaisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
asia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
2021-09-17T14:02+0000
true
PT30M33S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107003/75/1070037562_156:0:2645:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_fdda6d6f81de873c181f7c8bd7f1d9c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, asia, news, world, un, afghanistan, afghanistan war, видео

UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan

14:02 GMT 17.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica / UN Security Council chamber (File photo).
UN Security Council chamber (File photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica /
Subscribe
UN Chief Antonio Guterres believes it is up to the Security Council to consider whether a UN roadmap needs to be developed in order to waive some of the existing sanctions against the Taliban*.
Sputnik is live from New York as members of the UN Security Council are holding a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, earlier mired in a nearly 20-year war until the Taliban regained control over the nation following the US withdrawal.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said in an interview with Sputnik that the organisation needed to create the conditions to allow some sanctions waivers for the Taliban for the effective distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened on 14 September. Over 80 world leaders have travelled to New York City to participate in person despite the global spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
*The Taliban is a terrorist orgaisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
© Sputnik
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:55 GMTLondon Gang Who Killed NHS Worker From 'Wrong Postcode' Jailed After Murder Sketches Found
14:53 GMTRussia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19
14:30 GMTVideo: Police Act Against Climate Protesters Blocking M25 Motorway
14:15 GMTRonaldo Will Cause as Many Problems as He Solves for Solskjaer, Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Says
14:03 GMTXi Urges SCO to 'Resist' External Meddling After US, Australia Vow to Bolster Ties With Taiwan
14:02 GMTUN Security Council Holds Meeting on Afghanistan
13:39 GMTHitting US Debt Ceiling Could Trigger Recession, White House Says
13:32 GMTUnited Airlines Briefly Grounded Flights in US, Canada Due to Computer Issues, FAA Says
13:29 GMTDutch Acting Defense Minister Resigns Over Kabul Evacuations Chaos, Reports Suggest
13:27 GMTFrance Says It Cannot Trust Australia in Trade Talks After Canberra Ditched Joint Sub Deal
13:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
13:18 GMTIndonesia Wary of Australia's Plans to Acquire Nuclear Submarines
13:14 GMTUS Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
12:57 GMTPakistan Will Get ‘Badly Burnt’ If It Courts the Taliban Beyond a Point, Warns Author
12:51 GMTUS General Mark Milley Reportedly Downplayed George Floyd Protests' Severity in Talks With Trump
12:51 GMTIs Narendra Modi Emerging as the Most Sports Loving Indian Prime Minister?
12:28 GMTFAA Bans Drone Flights Over Texas Bridge After Thousands of Haitians Filmed Flocking to Area
12:27 GMT'Show Got It Wrong': Priyanka Chopra Apologises After Taking Flak Over 'The Activist' Format
12:05 GMTNicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
12:01 GMTPelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims