Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/un-chief-says-he-cannot-deny-unvaccinated-world-leaders-from-entering-general-assembly-1089149446.html
UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly
UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he under no circumstances can deny world leaders entry to the UN General Assembly... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T06:59+0000
2021-09-17T06:59+0000
antonio guterres
news
world
un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082246790_0:45:3485:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f260ce79e78147c14890358a43b9781f.jpg
On 16 September, the City of New York required all delegates coming to participate in the high-level event next week to show proof of vaccination in order to access the Hall. Following the order, Russian Representative Vassily Nebenzia called for an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to address what he called a "clearly discriminatory" measure.Guterres appealed to every delegate coming to participate in the high-level week to get vaccinated when possible."I appeal [to] everybody to get vaccinated; it's very important for their health and also for the communities to which they belong and for the General Assembly," he stressed.UN Chief Says He Expects to Meet With Biden at UNGA on MondayGuterres told Sputnik he expects to meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday on the margins of the UN General Assembly high-level week."I think I will meet President Biden on Monday," Guterres said.The White House earlier confirmed that Biden will travel to New York on 21 September to lead the US delegation at the upcoming event.Meeting With Lavrov on Sidelines of UNGA Already ScheduledGuterres also said his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly high-level week.The UN chief also said he plans to meet all heads of state and government and many foreign ministers attending the General Assembly in-person this year."I will probably not be able to meet all because of the time, but my intention is to meet, if possible, all leaders of foreign affairs [who are] coming," Guterres added.Essential to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in AfghanistanAntonio Guterres told Sputnik it was essential to prevent a catastrophic humanitarian situation from unfolding in Afghanistan following the country’s takeover by the Taliban*."It's essential, at the present moment, to avoid a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the country," Guterres said.On Monday, Guterres hosted an international pledging conference in Geneva, during which international donors mobilised some $1.2 billion to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan, exceeding UN’s previous appeal for $606 million for this year.UN Chief: ‘Absolutely Essential’ to Create Mechanisms to Inject Cash Into Afghan EconomyGuterres also noted it was critical to create mechanisms to inject cash into Afghanistan's economy to prevent it from collapsing and causing a massive outflow of refugees that could destabilise the entire region.Waivers for Some Sanctions Against Taliban NecessaryЕhe United Nations needs to create conditions to allow some sanctions waivers for the Taliban for the effective distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, Guterres stressed. The UN chief also said it was up to the Security Council to consider whether a UN roadmap needs to be developed in order to waive some of the existing sanctions."I think that this is a matter the Security Council needs to be considering in the future," the UN chief stated.Strategic Interests of Russia, US on Syria OverlapGuterres also told Sputnik he believed the strategic interests of Washington and Moscow on Syria overlap and, hopefully, it was possible to enhance dialogue between the two counties to reach a political solution in the Arab Republic."The strategic interests of the United States and Russia about Syria are the same. So, I hope that there will be an enhanced dialogue between the two countries and a stronger cooperation to allow us to move for a political solution of the Syrian crisis," Guterres said.New Code of Conduct Needed to Regulate Use of Social Media by StatesUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted in an interview with Sputnik he believed it was the time to develop a new code of conduct to regulate the use of social media by different countries."We know how social media today exists and works and we know how difficult it is sometimes to detect who's doing what in this complex area," Guterres said. "I think we need a new code of conduct in relation to the use of social media in different aspects by states, but also by the main operators that are responsible for what's happening. And I hope that it will be possible to have an understanding in relation to this by different countries, allowing for some norms to be put in place."UN Chief Guterres Says His Next Car Will Be Electric“We don't need big cars,” Guterres shared. “My next car will be an electric car. For the moment, I have a car, a traditional one, that's quite old, but it's small. We don't need big cars.”Guterres went on saying that the governments should take measures that help citizens make the right choices.Guterres stressed that each one person has a responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint.“It has been difficult for most of us to understand that we also need to change a few things in our lives. And it's possible. Some of the changes are relatively simple,” he went on to say. “We can have a healthy diet that also contributes to climate action and that is savory that we like.”Additionally, efforts should be made to hold meetings online as much as possible and reduce traveling “to what is absolutely essential.”Guterres noted that if the present commitments that were made — the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions — would be implemented at current pace, there will be a temperature rise in the end of the century of 2.7 degrees, “which means a catastrophic situation for the world.”Guterres at the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday called on the global community to accelerate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and meet targets on climate.The UN chief also stressed it was time to end wars on each other and commit to peace fighting the common enemy - the pandemic.The new session of the UN General Assembly starts on 21 September. The high-level week of the assembly will be held 21-27 September.US President Joe Biden plans to virtually convene the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better on the margins of the UN General Assembly on 22 September.Between 31 October and 12 November, the United Nations will convene the Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.
https://sputniknews.com/20210505/trump-slams-corrupt-social-media-companies-says-they-must-pay-political-price-1082809252.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210806/why-did-bidens-electric-car-summit-snub-tesla-1083543804.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082246790_376:0:3107:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d39420479aac4b2b0d88f56929e0b4c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antonio guterres, news, world, un

UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly

06:59 GMT 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLU.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he under no circumstances can deny world leaders entry to the UN General Assembly Hall if they have no proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 disease.
On 16 September, the City of New York required all delegates coming to participate in the high-level event next week to show proof of vaccination in order to access the Hall. Following the order, Russian Representative Vassily Nebenzia called for an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to address what he called a "clearly discriminatory" measure.
"I also have said very clearly that there is no way I can tell the head of state coming to the UN that if not vaccinated they cannot enter," Guterres said. "I [am not] the authority to tell a head of state that [they] cannot enter the UN if not vaccinated."
Guterres appealed to every delegate coming to participate in the high-level week to get vaccinated when possible.
"I appeal [to] everybody to get vaccinated; it's very important for their health and also for the communities to which they belong and for the General Assembly," he stressed.

UN Chief Says He Expects to Meet With Biden at UNGA on Monday

Guterres told Sputnik he expects to meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday on the margins of the UN General Assembly high-level week.

"I think I will meet President Biden on Monday," Guterres said.

The White House earlier confirmed that Biden will travel to New York on 21 September to lead the US delegation at the upcoming event.

Meeting With Lavrov on Sidelines of UNGA Already Scheduled

Guterres also said his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly high-level week.
"I will meet Foreign Minister Lavrov in one of the days of the week, I cannot say now exactly, but it's already in my program," Guterres said.
The UN chief also said he plans to meet all heads of state and government and many foreign ministers attending the General Assembly in-person this year.
"I will probably not be able to meet all because of the time, but my intention is to meet, if possible, all leaders of foreign affairs [who are] coming," Guterres added.

Essential to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres told Sputnik it was essential to prevent a catastrophic humanitarian situation from unfolding in Afghanistan following the country’s takeover by the Taliban*.

"It's essential, at the present moment, to avoid a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the country," Guterres said.
© AP Photo / Axel SchmidtUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference after the conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference after the conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference after the conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
© AP Photo / Axel Schmidt

On Monday, Guterres hosted an international pledging conference in Geneva, during which international donors mobilised some $1.2 billion to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan, exceeding UN’s previous appeal for $606 million for this year.

UN Chief: ‘Absolutely Essential’ to Create Mechanisms to Inject Cash Into Afghan Economy

Guterres also noted it was critical to create mechanisms to inject cash into Afghanistan's economy to prevent it from collapsing and causing a massive outflow of refugees that could destabilise the entire region.

"It is absolutely essential to create mechanisms to inject some cash within the Afghan economy to prevent the collapse of the Afghan economy that could cause tremendous suffering for the Afghan people and could trigger massive outflow that, of course, soon be a destabilizing factor for the countries of the region," Guterres said.

Waivers for Some Sanctions Against Taliban Necessary

Еhe United Nations needs to create conditions to allow some sanctions waivers for the Taliban for the effective distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, Guterres stressed.

"I've been appealing for a number of waivers in the sanctions that allow for operational aspects to be possible... It will be necessary for practical reasons to make some waivers in some of the sanctions in order to allow for the contexts that are needed and for the humanitarian aid to be effectively distributed," Guterres said.


The UN chief also said it was up to the Security Council to consider whether a UN roadmap needs to be developed in order to waive some of the existing sanctions.

"I think that this is a matter the Security Council needs to be considering in the future," the UN chief stated.

Strategic Interests of Russia, US on Syria Overlap

Guterres also told Sputnik he believed the strategic interests of Washington and Moscow on Syria overlap and, hopefully, it was possible to enhance dialogue between the two counties to reach a political solution in the Arab Republic.

"The strategic interests of the United States and Russia about Syria are the same. So, I hope that there will be an enhanced dialogue between the two countries and a stronger cooperation to allow us to move for a political solution of the Syrian crisis," Guterres said.

New Code of Conduct Needed to Regulate Use of Social Media by States

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted in an interview with Sputnik he believed it was the time to develop a new code of conduct to regulate the use of social media by different countries.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2021
Trump Slams 'Corrupt Social Media Companies', Says They Must Pay 'Political Price'
5 May, 15:22 GMT
"We know how social media today exists and works and we know how difficult it is sometimes to detect who's doing what in this complex area," Guterres said. "I think we need a new code of conduct in relation to the use of social media in different aspects by states, but also by the main operators that are responsible for what's happening. And I hope that it will be possible to have an understanding in relation to this by different countries, allowing for some norms to be put in place."

UN Chief Guterres Says His Next Car Will Be Electric

“We don't need big cars,” Guterres shared. “My next car will be an electric car. For the moment, I have a car, a traditional one, that's quite old, but it's small. We don't need big cars.”

Guterres went on saying that the governments should take measures that help citizens make the right choices.

“For instance, if you shift taxation from income to carbon, that will influence the behavior of consumers. If you end subsidies to fossil fuels and use that money to promote social security, universal health coverage or whatever, that again improves the behavior of people," he said.
Guterres stressed that each one person has a responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2021
Why Did Biden's Electric Car Summit Snub Tesla?
6 August, 12:43 GMT
“It has been difficult for most of us to understand that we also need to change a few things in our lives. And it's possible. Some of the changes are relatively simple,” he went on to say. “We can have a healthy diet that also contributes to climate action and that is savory that we like.”

Additionally, efforts should be made to hold meetings online as much as possible and reduce traveling “to what is absolutely essential.”

“So there are many things that we can do in our life in the way we behave, in the way we relate with the others, in which we can all contribute to climate action," the UN chief said, adding that "we are not yet there."


Guterres noted that if the present commitments that were made — the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions — would be implemented at current pace, there will be a temperature rise in the end of the century of 2.7 degrees, “which means a catastrophic situation for the world.”

“So, a lot must be done between now and the COP to increase the financial support of developed countries to developing countries, in which we are far from what was promised in Paris, and it's essential to be done; to increase the amount of this climate finance at the disposal of developing countries for adaptation, for building resilience of their communities, their infrastructure, because they are already suffering the dramatic impacts of climate, and also to ask those countries that still foresee an increase in emissions, especially, some emerging economies, to make an extra mile of effort in order for us to be able globally to reduce emissions in the next decade by 45% in relation to 2010 in 2030, and to reach carbon neutrality in the middle of the century,” Guterres concluded.

Guterres at the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday called on the global community to accelerate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and meet targets on climate.

The UN chief also stressed it was time to end wars on each other and commit to peace fighting the common enemy - the pandemic.

The new session of the UN General Assembly starts on 21 September. The high-level week of the assembly will be held 21-27 September.

US President Joe Biden plans to virtually convene the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better on the margins of the UN General Assembly on 22 September.

Between 31 October and 12 November, the United Nations will convene the Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling
05:27 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Changes to UK's International Travel Rules Expected on 17 September
05:10 GMTSociety Cannot Be 'Held Hostage' by Unvaccinated, Finnish Health Boss Claims
04:30 GMTGimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
04:16 GMTUS House Armed Services Committee Warns Troubled F-35 Program May Become Unsustainable at Its Peak
04:01 GMTUS Civil Rights Leader Applauds Police Chokehold Ban, Urges Congress to Move on Floyd Act
03:55 GMT'Cut Him Off Now!': Newsmax Host Loses Cool After US Vet Critiques Trump Over Afghan Withdrawal
03:20 GMTUK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years
02:31 GMTUS Coast Guard Joins Australia Navy for 3-Day Exercise in South China Sea