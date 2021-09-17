https://sputniknews.com/20210917/uk-high-court-rules-will-of-prince-philip-to-remain-sealed-for-90-years-1089144582.html

UK High Court Rules Will of Prince Philip to Remain Sealed for 90 Years

London's High Court established on Thursday that the will belonging to the late Duke of Edinburgh will remain sealed and out of public view for 90 years. The decision was handed down by Judge Andrew McFarlane, president of the Family Division of the High Court, following a private application hearing back in July. Arguments were heard from lawyers representing Philip's estate and the attorney general - on behalf of the public. The judge elected to hold the hearing in private, as it was likely to trigger "very significant publicity and conjecture." The presence of the attorney general, on behalf of the public, was enough to satisfy the public interest requirement, according to the judge. McFarlane disclosed that he did not fully observe the will, and was only provided with the identity of the document's executor, and the date of the will's execution.McFarlane also ruled in favor of a request "to exclude the value of the estate from the grant of probate," according to Reuters. The late Duke of Edinburgh is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Following the nine decades, an "initial and private process will be undertaken to consider whether at that stage the will may be unsealed and made public." Future judgments associated with Philip's case will not be made public, per the application.

