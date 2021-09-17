https://sputniknews.com/20210917/two-charged-with-new-ira-murder-of-blogger-lyra-mckee-in-northern-ireland-in-2019-1089153402.html

Two Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019

Lyra McKee was shot dead in riots in the Creggan estate in Derry in April 2019. The New IRA admitted firing the shot which killed her as she hid behind a... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

Two men have been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist and blogger who was shot dead as she covered rioting in a Catholic area of Londonderry in 2019.The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the men, aged 21 and 33, would appear in court in the city later on Friday, 17 September.McKee, 29, was covering riots on the Creggan estate when she was hit by gunfire as she crouched behind a police Land Rover.The New IRA, a dissident republican group opposed to Northern Ireland's peace process, admitted it fired the shots and hit her by accident while aiming at police officers.McKee’s death was greeted with widespread horror and her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Northern Irish political leaders.The two men, who have not been named, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs, arson and riot.McKee, who was gay, blogged about growing up in the generation of "ceasefire babies" - young people raised after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence.

