Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/two-charged-with-new-ira-murder-of-blogger-lyra-mckee-in-northern-ireland-in-2019-1089153402.html
Two Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019
Two Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019
Lyra McKee was shot dead in riots in the Creggan estate in Derry in April 2019. The New IRA admitted firing the shot which killed her as she hid behind a... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T09:51+0000
2021-09-17T09:51+0000
northern ireland
londonderry
derry
new ira
lyra mckee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107708/78/1077087899_0:512:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1837e1231e1b33869b0d429a205e4c.jpg
Two men have been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist and blogger who was shot dead as she covered rioting in a Catholic area of Londonderry in 2019.The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the men, aged 21 and 33, would appear in court in the city later on Friday, 17 September.McKee, 29, was covering riots on the Creggan estate when she was hit by gunfire as she crouched behind a police Land Rover.The New IRA, a dissident republican group opposed to Northern Ireland's peace process, admitted it fired the shots and hit her by accident while aiming at police officers.McKee’s death was greeted with widespread horror and her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Northern Irish political leaders.The two men, who have not been named, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs, arson and riot.McKee, who was gay, blogged about growing up in the generation of "ceasefire babies" - young people raised after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence.
northern ireland
derry
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107708/78/1077087899_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_421647bca4b5215638c08235410b80df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
northern ireland, londonderry, derry, new ira, lyra mckee

Two Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019

09:51 GMT 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Chris SummersIRA graffiti at the scene of Lyra McKee's murder
IRA graffiti at the scene of Lyra McKee's murder - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© Sputnik / Chris Summers
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Lyra McKee was shot dead in riots in the Creggan estate in Derry in April 2019. The New IRA admitted firing the shot which killed her as she hid behind a police vehicle.
Two men have been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist and blogger who was shot dead as she covered rioting in a Catholic area of Londonderry in 2019.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the men, aged 21 and 33, would appear in court in the city later on Friday, 17 September.
McKee, 29, was covering riots on the Creggan estate when she was hit by gunfire as she crouched behind a police Land Rover.
The New IRA, a dissident republican group opposed to Northern Ireland's peace process, admitted it fired the shots and hit her by accident while aiming at police officers.
McKee’s death was greeted with widespread horror and her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Northern Irish political leaders.
The two men, who have not been named, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs, arson and riot.

McKee, who was gay, blogged about growing up in the generation of "ceasefire babies" - young people raised after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:24 GMTRussian Online Voting System Suffers DDOS-Attack Coming From US, German, Ukrainian IPs
10:21 GMTPutin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction
09:58 GMTPutin to Vote Online in Elections to Russian Parliament
09:51 GMTTwo Charged With New IRA Murder of Blogger Lyra McKee In Northern Ireland In 2019
09:13 GMTPrince Andrew Dealt Blow After US Judge Rules That Sex Abuse Lawsuit Isn't 'Game of Hide and Seek'
08:31 GMTCosmic Rerun? 10 Billion-Year-Old Supernova Will Soon Appear Again - Scientists Reveal Why
08:20 GMTAs Sweden Tries Nouri Over Iran 'Prison Massacre', Analyst Calls Case Groundless
07:48 GMTSCO Summit: Putin Calls for Common Line on Afghanistan in Wake of US 'Flight'
07:22 GMTPsaki Says Biden's Constant Coughing Not 'an Issue of Concern'
07:11 GMTIndia Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
07:06 GMTIndia Doesn't Subscribe to 'Clash of Civilisations' Theory, Jaishankar Clarifies to China's Wang Yi
06:59 GMTUN Chief: 'Absolutely Essential' to Create Mechanisms to Inject Cash Into Afghan Economy
06:50 GMTChinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-Day Space Mission
06:36 GMTFaroe Islands Pledges Review of Whaling Hunt Rules Amid Outcry Over Largest-Ever Cull
06:31 GMT'I'm Vaccinated B**ch!' Watch 'Drunk Karen' Attacking Restaurant Staffers for Not Wearing Masks
06:24 GMTOn Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, Here's a Look at Indian PM's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
06:12 GMTOver 150 Tonnes of Chinese Vodka Spilled as Result of Sichuan Earthquake, Reports Suggest
06:06 GMTHappens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
05:47 GMTUS Will Boost Military Presence in Australia as China Slams 'Irresponsible' AUKUS Pact
05:34 GMT'Tomorrow I'm Dating My Doorman, Next Day Someone Else': Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumoured Kanye Fling